Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find Cramorant in The Teal Mask

Several Pokemon are making a return in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, the Teal Mask. You’ll be able to find these Pokemon while exploring the Kitakami region, and you’ll want to add them to your growing collection. One of the returning Pokemon is Cramorant, and there are a handful of locations you can find it.

Cramorant is a fun Pokemon to add to your Pokedex, but there are a few places you’ll need to explore to catch it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask.

Where To Find Cramorant in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several notable locations where you can find Cramorant in Kitakami. One of my preferred locations to find it is in the Paradise Barrens, but you can also track it down on Oni Mountain, the Timeless Woods, the Fellhorn Gorge, or the Kitakami Wilds. These are all fantastic locations to track down Cramorant, but I had the most success in the Paradise Barrens, and found it one of the better locations to catch it in The Teal Mask.

Similar to other Pokemon, you will need to battle Cramorant, weaken it, and then use any type of Poke Ball to catch it. Cramorant is a Flying and Water-type Pokemon, so you might want to avoid using any Electric-type attacks against it, to avoid defeating it in battle, but using Fire, Water, Fighting, bug, or Steel-type moves are a good idea, to avoid damaging it too much.

It’s important to note that Cramorant won’t appear in every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version. It only appears in the Scarlet version of The Teal Mask. If you own the Violet base game, and you purchased the Teal Mask DLC, you’ll have to reach out to another player who has the Scarlet base game, so they can trade you a Cramorant. Alternatively, Cramorant can appear in four-star Tera Raids, but only in the Scarlet version.