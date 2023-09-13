Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Farm Herba Mystica In The Teal Mask DLC

Move over Paldean raids; a new Tera boss is in town offering a more lucrative method of earning Herba Mystica thanks to the Teal Mask DLC. These magical herbs are arguably the most valuable item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and they often take hours of frustrating raids to acquire.

However, that’s no longer the case, as Snorlax Tera Raids now reign as king of Herba Mystica farming. We’ve completed several Snorlax Tera Raids, both 5- and 6-star difficulty, and have walked away with a handful of Herba Mystica each time. Here is how you can farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

How To Farm Herba Mystica With Snorlax

Image via The Pokémon Company

Snorlax was added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with the Teal Mask DLC. He’s not only found loafing around the map – blocking entrances to caves – but he is also featured in high-level Tera Raids.

And wouldn’t you know, Snorlax is one of the few Tera Raid bosses that can reward players with various types of Herba Mystica, including Salty. And while Snorlax is a chunky ‘mon with a lot of health, he’s actually quite the pushover in battle.

We recommend targeting Snorlax Tera Raids specifically, either by finding the dens locally or joining them online. Either Five-Star or Six-Star Tera Raids will do the trick, as long as Snorlax is the boss.

In testing, we were able to earn 14 Herba Mystica in four raids without the help of Raid Power sandwiches.

And the best part is you can do these raids solo. If you haven’t already, we recommend you build yourself a Raid Ready Annihilape. We will get into how you should build this Snorlax destroyer in the next section.

Best Annihilape Build For Snorlax Raids

This Annihilape build is similar to the popular every-raid build you’ll see anywhere online. Buff its Attack and HP stats, give it Rage Fist, Close Combat, and Screech for its moves, make sure it has the Defiant ability, and give it a Shell Bell or Chesto Berry to hold.

Open with Screech for the first few turns to lower Snorlax’s defense. He will try to put you to sleep, and that’s where the Chesto Berry comes in. However, we prefer the Shell Bell as it allows Annihilape to sustain itself.

Rage Fist is a physical attack that increases in power every time you’re hit. And since Snorlax loves Heavy Slam, you will get hit a lot without taking a ton of damage. After three Rage Fists, you can Terastalize into a Ghost-type, which further powers up Rage Fist.

On the off chance you run into a Normal-type Snorlax, you can rely on Close Combat, and anytime your stats are lowered, your attack will increase thanks to Defiant.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES HELD ITEM ABILITY NATURE EVS & IVS TERA TYPE 100 Rage Fist

Close Combat

Screech Shell Bell

or

Chesto Berry Defiant Adamant HP & Attack Ghost

How To Find Snorlax Raids – Reset Tera Raid Spawns

There are a couple of ways you can find Snorlax raids. The first is by joining them online, which you can do with or without the DLC. This can be frustrating, however, as you’ll have to rely on random teammates to carry their weight and (hopefully) not die.

The second is by finding them locally scattered around Kitakami. It’s not the largest zone ever, so you should be able to check them all pretty quickly. When you run out, you can follow the steps below to reset them.