Pokemon Sleep Halloween Event: Pokeween Start Date & Event Details

Pokemon fans have no shortage of options when it comes to celebrating Halloween with their favorite characters. With multiple Halloween-themed events across the Pokemon gaming universe, as well as Pokeween-themed merch, you can celebrate spooky season by collecting ghost types and fun limited-edition costumed creatures all October long.

This year, we’re about to add another seasonal event to the list with the first-ever Halloween event for Pokemon Sleep, which came out in July 2023. Pokeween will be the first special seasonal event for the sleep-tracking mobile app with a Pokemon twist, and we’re here with all the details.

When is Pokeween?

The Pokemon Company hasn’t released an exact date for the Pokeween event in Pokemon Sleep, but previous press releases hint at an in-game event in late October of this year.

More details, including the exact dates for the event, are still to come. This will be the second in-game event in Pokemon Sleep since its July release, following Good Sleep Day, which took place in late September. A second Good Sleep Day is planned for October 28th-30th, which could mean a Halloween spin on the first event will be our Pokeween surprise.

What Pokemon Will Appear During Pokeween?

Image via The Pokemon Company

So far, we know that Pokemon Sleep fans will be seeing more ghost-type Pokemon gathered when they do their sleep research in the morning, which hopefully will include the introduction of some new creatures to the mix.

This means we’ll see how more ghost-types sleep and gather sleep data about these elusive Pokemon. We’ll also be able to potentially add them to our team by giving them tasty snacks, one of the primary ways you engage with Pokemon in the game.

What Bonuses Will We See During Pokeween?

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are also exclusive Pokeween bonuses available in the game during the Pokeween season, though we’re still waiting on exact details about what those bonuses will entail.

To start the month, players were able to receive a free Autumn Treats Bundle in-game each day from October 9th-16th. This bundle was labeled Vol.1, so it’s safe to say similar treats are in the works for the duration of the trick-or-treat season.

Additional Pokeween Event Details

The Pokemon Company has also shared that there will be an in-game event in addition to these seasonal bonuses. This will be the first seasonal in-game event for Pokemon Sleep since its release, so it’s hard to say what this will look like, except that it will likely be spooky season-themed given the Pokeween branding.

We’ve got our fingers crossed to see Snorlax and our other sleepy Pokemon friends don some spooky season attire for sleep time, but for now, we’re still waiting on formal details. While we wait to learn more about the specifics of the Halloween event in Pokemon Sleep, we’ll just have to keep getting a good shut-eye and feeding our weekly Snorlax plenty of tasty treats.