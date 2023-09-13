Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Shiny Locked Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, the Teal Mask, brings a range of new and returning Pokemon to the game. You’ll have the chance to encounter these Pokemon as you explore the region and work your way through the story. As you might expect, several of these Pokemon are shiny-locked.

A shiny locked Pokemon means that they have a fixed encounter in the game, and no matter how many times you reload it, there’s no way to acquire the shiny version. These Pokemon will likely have shiny versions appearing sometime in the future, but not for this encounter. These are all shiny locked Pokemon you can encounter in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Datamine Confirms Shiny Locks

The way many players typically figure out if a Pokemon is shiny locked or not is through the code. The Teal Mask information did not launch until the game did, and once it did, dataminers poured through to figure out every new item, Pokemon, and the various new moves that came with the game. One of the things they also discovered is if select Pokemon were shiny locked. Thankfully, this only happens for any Legendary or Mythical Pokemon that appears in the game, and there are four of them in the Teal Mask DLC.

Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti, all forms of Ogerpon, Milotic, Ariados, and Bloodmoon Ursaluna



Every Shiny Locked Pokemon in The Teal Mask

According to multiple dataminers, it turns out the Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipit, Milotic, Ariados, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, and every form of Ogerpon will be shiny locked. This means when you follow the main story, or unlock the Bloodmoon Ursaluna side quest, these Pokemon will be shiny locked, and they won’t appear in their shiny form. Thankfully, anyone attempting to catch a Poltchageist do have a chance to catch shiny version.

If you were looking to try and catch a shiny Pokemon on your first try, I feel it’s better to move on from this endeavor and focus on something else. This has typically been the case for many Pokemon throughout the series, and I’m not surprised to see that it’s repeated for the Teal Mask DLC. Unfortunately, only Mythical Pokemon cannot breed, which means these won’t appear as shiny versions, and you can’t hatch them from an egg. This does complicate a chance for a shiny version, but the Pokemon Company might offer one up as a gift in the future.