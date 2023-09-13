Pokemon SV Teal Mask: Where To Find Poltchageist & How To Evolve

One of the new Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC is Poltchageist, a Grass and Ghost-type Pokemon. It’s similar to the Sinistea and Polteageist Pokemon that have appeared in previous games, but it comes with a few unique twists, such as being a Grass-type.

This is one of the first Pokemon you can encounter when you start the Teal Mask expansion, but you’ll have to track it down after your battle with Carmine. Tracking it won’t be easy, and then you have the chance to evolve it into a new form. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Poltchageist and how to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Related: Pokemon SV Teal Mask DLC: All Shiny Locked Pokemon

How to Find Poltchagest in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after you encounter Carmine at the start of the Teal Mask expansion, you will have a Pokedex entry on where you can find Poltchageist. It should appear on the east side of the map, not too far away from Mossui Town. You want to stick to the locations where Bamboo Shoots are sticking out of the ground, and you can regularly find them swinging around the area.

However, I had a bit of trouble checking these areas. Poltchageist did not appear too often as I explored this area, and I figured there might be some time of gimmick attached to causing it to spawn. There is a way to get around this and find a relatively strong Poltchageist in your Teal Mask playthrough. You need to head east, away from Mossui Town, and cross the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side is a glowing area with a wild Poltchageist with a Tera Form. For me, it was level 71, and I could take it down in a single hit and then use a Poke Ball to catch it. This was much easier than trying to search for it in its known habitat, making it one of the better ways to find this Pokemon in Teal Mask.

Related: How Is Poltchageist Related to Polteageist?

How to Evolve Poltchageist in Teal Mask

Similar to Sinistea, Poltchageist has an evolved form. This will require an evolution item, but we have not located it now. We will be updating this page when we learn this information and find out the proper name of its evolution.