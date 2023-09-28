As part of the 50th anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum, a fantastic collaboration has been put together with the Pokemon TCG, the Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card. It sees Pikachu don Van Gogh’s infamous hat from ‘Vincent van Gogh, ‘Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat.’

The promo card is a full art version of Pikachu in the same style as the self-portrait. However, it’s not going to be available for long, and there are only a select few stores and ways for fans to pick it up, one of which is a trip to Amsterdam.

Every Way to Get The Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card Explained

Below, we’ve outlined every way that fans can get their hands on the Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card. The card is officially called Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat, an adorable reference to Van Gogh’s work. It’s essentially a card that allows players to pull more Pikachu from their deck, and that’s never a bad thing.

While some aren’t for everyone, there should be an option that works for all fans somewhere. It looks like The Pokemon Company wants to make it as available as possible, so there are chances for fans worldwide to grab it.

How to Get The Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card From The Van Gogh Museum

To get the Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card from the Van Gogh Museum, fans must book a museum ticket between September 28, 2023 and January 7, 2024. Then, they’ll need to visit the museum and get a copy of Pokemon Adventure from the front desk. Note that the museum is in Amsterdam, so it’s not simply a case of booking the ticket and doing this remotely.

Can You Get The Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card From The Museum Without Visiting

No, the Van Gogh Museum has made it extremely clear on its FAQ page that fans who want to get the Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card from the museum itself must visit it in person. Fans will need to book a ticket and visit if they want the card. This is also limited to one card per ticket, so groups of people must each book an individual ticket if they want the card for themselves.

However, there will be a limited edition set of Pokemon merch on sale through the Van Gogh Museum’s store. We don’t believe that the card will be on sale in the store, but it is going to be a nice selection of very exclusive gear for fans who love Pokemon and Van Gogh.

How to Get The Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card From The Pokemon Center Online

At the time of writing, there’s only a banner for the Pokemon x Van Gogh Museum 50th Anniversary Collection on The Pokemon Center Online. Rumors suggest that any qualifying purchase from this collection will automatically include a copy of the Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum Promo Card.

However, we’ve not had confirmation of this from The Pokemon Company or the Van Gogh Museum, so take it with a pinch of salt. It certainly sounds like something the Pokemon Company would do, but we’ll need to see the details live on The Pokemon Center Online before it’s real.

The exhibition goes live on September 28, 2023, so the collection should be live around the same time. It’s worth keeping an eye out for the very limited items to ensure a chance to get this card isn’t missed.

Is There a Pokemon Exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum

From September 28, 2023 to January 7, 2024 there will be Pokemon exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum. There’s the Pikachu in Grey Felt Hat by Naoyo Kimura (1960), Sunflora peeking through Sunflowers, and Munchlax & Snorlax by Sowsow (1988). Each piece is a combination of Pokemon with a massive dollop of inspiration from Van Gogh’s work.

We had a special guest during the @pokemon launch event yesterday…Pikachu! Come visit our museum to discover the Pokémon themed artworks and participate in the art hunt until 7 January 2024! For more information or to book your tickets visit: https://t.co/zA1zfFnTKZ pic.twitter.com/nTfeEFl7Ot — Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) September 28, 2023

Many of these pieces can be seen online, but those who have the chance to go and see them in person should do so if they appreciate any of Van Gogh’s work or the artistry that goes into every single Pokemon Card.