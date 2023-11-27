Project Ultima Codes (November 2023)

The collecting addiction of Pokemon makes its triumphant return, this time in Project Ultima, which hosts plenty of Pokemon, badges, and competitive duels. Not to mention a couple of codes for those looking to unlock some unique Pokemon for their team.

Getting strong Pokemon in Project Ultima isn’t easy to do. When I first logged in, as tradition, I was afforded my grass-type starter, Treecko, and off I went, getting bullied into submission by every trainer I crossed paths with. Thankfully, I gathered some codes that helped me get some good Pokémon after completing the first gym. These codes will be extremely helpful if you’re struggling as well.

Related:

All Project Ultima GAME Codes List

Project Ultima Codes (Working)

World – Redeem to receive Pikachu

– Redeem to receive Pikachu RedSonic – Redeem to receive Sandslash

– Redeem to receive Sandslash Crimson – Redeem to receive Absol

– Redeem to receive Absol DarkDog – Redeem to receive Houndoom

– Redeem to receive Houndoom Glitch – Redeem to receive Porygon

– Redeem to receive Porygon GreenEyes – Redeem to receive Jigglypuff

– Redeem to receive Jigglypuff GreatestBall – Redeem to receive Electrode

– Redeem to receive Electrode GoCrayzee – Redeem to receive Incineroar

– Redeem to receive Incineroar IrateDragon – Redeem to receive Deino

– Redeem to receive Deino PlatinumBird – Redeem to receive Corviknight

– Redeem to receive Corviknight PartnerEevee – Redeem to receive Eevee

– Redeem to receive Eevee ShinyBunBun – Redeem to receive Lopunny

– Redeem to receive Lopunny SandCastle – Redeem to receive Palossand

– Redeem to receive Palossand SparkleFish – Redeem to receive Feebas

– Redeem to receive Feebas Ultima – Redeem to receive Umbreon

– Redeem to receive Umbreon YellowHearts – Redeem to receive Luvdisc

– Redeem to receive Luvdisc Kelvingts – Redeem to receive Keldeo

– Redeem to receive Keldeo Headbutt – Redeem to receive Shiny Rampardos

– Redeem to receive Shiny Rampardos MrMarvin – Redeem to receive Tepig

– Redeem to receive Tepig 100kVisits – Redeem to receive Shiny Delibird

– Redeem to receive Shiny Delibird AquaMarine – Redeem to receive Lapras

– Redeem to receive Lapras AxeDragon – Redeem to receive Fraxure

– Redeem to receive Fraxure BigBird – Redeem to receive Altaria

– Redeem to receive Altaria BlueFlame – Redeem to receive Ponyta

– Redeem to receive Ponyta CuteFox – Redeem to receive Fennekin

– Redeem to receive Fennekin SuperSonic – Redeem to receive Noivern

Project Ultima Codes (Expired)

Shadow

StrikesBack

Zekroom

Pikacheese

Free Mewtwo

EeveeInSparkle

Thanksgiving

Christmas

SantaHat

Freeze

Sea

Summer Time

Shinies

Sub2GoCrayzee

EonOne

E onTwo

WishfulThinking

Fullmoon

Morningsun

TinTower

WhirlIsland

Flame

Delta

Dialga

Moonbeamers

S ynthetic

Monochrome

Christmas2021

Surfboi

StrikesBack

17kMembers

GooBruh

18kMembers

Free Rayquaza

How To Redeem Codes in Project Ultima

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Ultima.

Launch Project Ultima on your device. Once the game loads, click the menu button on the left side of the screen. Click the Mystery Gift icon on the bottom left side of the screen. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Press enter to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Project Ultima Codes

For those interested in additional Project Ultima codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, Jump Fun, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free Pokémon in Discord as well.

Why Are My Project Ultima Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What is Project Ultima?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Project Ultima gives you the chance to play Pokémon online with your friends as you collect new Pokémon, defeat gym leaders, and go on exciting adventures. If any of these things interest you, then this is definitely the game for you. Be prepared to lose a lot in the beginning, as the game is very difficult with certain starter Pokémon. Once you get the ball rolling, though, it’s very rewarding to progress through the game.