PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK download link for Android

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update has been released officially on the global servers after the beta testing. The latest update is based on the collaboration of PUBG Mobile and Godzilla vs. Kong and has added a bunch of new features to the game, including Titan Strikes, Hangar Arena map, OTS mode, and more, along with a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes. PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for all the players; however, if you are getting issues while downloading it, you can use the APK link listed below.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Update APK Download

Image via PUBG Corporation

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 Update APK file size is around 900 MB, so make sure you have enough space in your device before starting the installation process,

Download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update from the link listed above. Locate it on your device in the downloads folder. Open the APK file and hit the Install button, and the app will install automatically. Open the PUBG Mobile app, and it will download some additional data before you can sign in with your account.

Note: There is no need for any OBB file to install the latest version.