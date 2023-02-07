RAID: Shadow Legends APK download link (v.6.50.0)

RAID: Shadow Legends is a hugely popular hero collection game available on both mobile devices (Android and iOS), as well as on PC and Mac. It features hundreds of champions to collect, which you can then customize in dozens of ways, and then send out to adventures such as a PVE campaign, PVP arena, Boss Towers, and more. Developed by Plarium, RAID has become well-known for its graphics and addictive gameplay. While you can download the game through several avenues, sometimes you want to take care of the installation manually, for example, if you want to introduce mods to the game. That’s where a working APK file comes in handy, and we have prepared a link to the latest version in this guide.

RAID: Shadow Legends APK download link

There are many ways to find APK files for RAID: Shadow Legends on the internet, but downloading an unknown link on the web can be a security risk. For that reason, we have found and tested a working link for a RAID: Shadow Legends APK file, with which you can also find previous versions of the game as well..

RAID: Shadow Legends APK file (size: 118 MB, version 6.50.0)

What are APK files?

Android Package Kit or APK for short, is a file type used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile apps. This format is sometimes referred to as AAP or Android Application Package. APK files are a great way to install mobile apps on your phone or PC, without having to resort to Google Play Store and similar apps, which may have regional restrictions in place.

How to install APK files

APK files can be installed on any Android device or on a PC with the help of an emulator, for which we recommend using BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, install and start the emulator program of your choice and select its APK installation option. More often than not, you’ll be able to drag and drop the APK file directly to the emulator’s home screen to begin the installation. Then, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, find the device’s download folder and then find the APK file in it. Tap it and select the Install option, and after that, simply follow the on-screen prompts until the installation is complete.