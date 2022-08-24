Realm Royale Beginner’s Guide | Tips, Tricks, and Strategies

Realm Royale is a free battle royale game that has been around for years now. After the Reforged update, there are new features and functions in the game, but overall, it’s the same game. If you are a new player trying to break into the Realm Royale scene, here are some tips to help you survive later into your matches.

Related: Are Realm Royale servers down? How to check Realm Royale server status

Realm Royale Reforged tips and tricks for beginners

Find a spot on the map you like

Like other battle royales, the circle that pushes you in as the match goes along is randomly set. We recommend finding areas on the map that you like better than others to land with your friends. Our personal favorites are Gun Town and Seaside Graveyard because of the number of chests around those areas. Experiment and find a place you can get comfortable when you drop into the match.

Disenchant everything you don’t need

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every item that you come across on the ground can be either picked up or disenchanted. If you have a better item in that slot and your teammates don’t need it either, be sure to disenchant all of the extras so you get Shards back. You will want to use them in Forges. Loot everywhere, and be sure to get all of the Shards you might need to upgrade your arsenal or potentially revive your teammates.

Make good use of the Forge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Piggybacking off of the previous point, Forges can be your best friend in Realm Royale. These are areas where you spend the Shards you have accumulated to create items of Epic or Legendary quality or upgrade your current items. You choose what kind of item is produced, and the Forge will work to create it for you. This can be a great way to stock yourself up with items. Beware, though, when the Forge is active, it will emit smoke from its chimney, letting other players know someone is using the Forge and can lead to them attacking you.

Find a place to hide as a chicken and stop moving

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you lose your health, your character transforms into a chicken. If you can survive all incoming enemy fire until that duration is up, you will have another chance to get back into the fight. When you are turned into a chicken, immediately look for somewhere to hide. You don’t want to keep moving around, though, because you make more noise and can give yourself away. Find somewhere secluded and wait to get your normal form back.

Take the high ground and gang up on the enemy

Like other shooters, whoever has the high ground has the advantage in shootouts. If you are sniping from a large hill, it will be tough for anyone downhill to retort. Additionally, especially when playing in a team, try to hang up on people who are in fights. If you can third-party these battles, you are coming in from a position of strength while the enemy is weakened, allowing you to get rewards from everyone defeated. Don’t play scared in these situations.

Learn your combat abilities

Now that players can have multiple combat abilities equipped at a time, it is even more important to understand what they do when you use them. Your weapons will always be your main way to defeat enemies, but these skills can be the difference between winning and losing if you use them correctly.