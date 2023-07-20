Red Dead Online: How to Cook Multiple Pieces of Meat

When you’re out in the wild in Red Dead Online, keeping your cores up is important. Your health, stamina, and dead eye cores determine how quickly each of those stats will regenerate. Players can boost their cores by eating provisions like canned beans or dried jerky. But the best provisions are the ones that players actually make themselves.

All that big game players hunt can be turned into stat-boosting provisions, but the process is slow. Thankfully, there is now a way to cook multiple pieces of meat at once, tripling your production. Here’s what you need to know about cooking several pieces of meat at once in Red Dead Online.

Cooking Multiple Pieces of Meat in Red Dead Online

Image via Rockstar Games

The technique for getting access to this part in Red Dead Online does take a bit of time, but it is worth it. We only recommend this for players willing to dive into Red Dead Online and regularly get their hands dirty.

Buy Outlaw Pass No. 4 in Red Dead Online

It sucks to say, but this ability is locked behind a paywall in Red Dead Online. Players who want to speed up their provision production will have to spend 40 Gold Bars picking up the game’s latest Outlaw Pass. Once you have it, get to level two, and you’ll unlock a skill pamphlet that will teach you how to cook more meat over the campfire.

Something that Red Dead: Online never explicitly says is that to get skills, you have to actually read the skill pamphlets. You can find them in the documents section of your satchel. Once you’re there, press the button to read the pamphlet. Take half a minute for the game to know that you’ve read the pamphlet and should be set.

Make a Campfire & Start Cooking in Red Dead Online

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re finally ready to be a master chef. All you have to do is head to the nearest campfire and cook. Once you’re on the crafting screen in Red Dead Online, you’ll find a new prompt above all the others that will let you change the amount of meat you’re cooking at once.

Remember that you won’t be able to cook 20 slabs of prime beef at a time. Instead, you can grill up to three pieces of meat at once, a sizable increase that should make cooking up provisions much faster.