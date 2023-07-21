Remnant 2: All Relics, Where to Find Them & How to Upgrade Capacity

Relics are a vital part of surviving Remnant 2, as they provide healing and additional benefits for players who need to recover or power up while dealing with enemies or taking on a boss battle. There are multiple Relics to find in Remnant 2, each with different uses that can benefit players and their builds, and be a lifesaver in tough situations.

This guide will give you all the details on Relics, what they do, and where you can find them in Remnant 2.

** Given the random nature of Remnant 2, locations and items may not be in the same areas we have listed, and as such may require you to explore the world further. We will continue to update this guide as new info becomes available**

What are Relics in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Relics are the primary consumables that players will use to heal and gain bonuses in Remnants 2. These items are limited to a set amount of charges, starting at three, which can be increased via upgrades.

There are several kinds of Relics, each offering different effects and are found in different locations and realms. Some like the Dragon Heart provide straightforward healing, while others may grant healing over time and additional benefits like generating Mod power or providing a shield. Using Relics will also activate certain perks in the player’s Archetype, providing even more uses and perks for using this item.

How to Upgrade Your Relic Capacity in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of Remnant 2, you will only have three charges of your Relics before you need to restock, which is done by interacting with a World Stone or Checkpoint.

It is possible to upgrade your capacity with the right resources and by speaking with the correct NPC. You’ll need to speak with Wallance in Ward 13, and you will need 1000 Scrap, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and a Simulacrum to upgrade it. This upgrade applies to the Relic slot itself, not individual Relics, so you will be upgrading the capacity of every Relic you have or find in the game.

All Relics in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed all the Relics you can find in Remnant 2, with details on what bonuses they provide for players and where to find them in the game.