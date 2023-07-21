Remnant 2: All Materials & How to Find Them

You’ll come across several out-of-this-world materials and resources while you explore the many biomes in Remnant 2. These materials are not only useful to craft special weapons, but you can also trade them in with key characters back at the ward who can offer you extremely useful items.

Finding these materials can take a good amount of time, and we’ve been tracking them all down to make it easier for you to find them. Here’s what you need to know about all the materials you can find in Remnant 2 and how to get them.

Every Material & Where to Get Them in Remnant 2

Screenshot via Gamepur

The materials in Remnant 2 come from the many locations you explore as you progress through the game. Some of them are much more common than others, where you’ll find select ones from defeating specific enemies, and others are found just laying on the ground in the world. The materials you find on the ground have to do with the world’s overall power level, which should be reflected on your character’s overall power level.

These are all of the materialss you can find while playing Remnant 2, and how you can find them while you play.