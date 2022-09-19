Roblox Anime Adventures codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many games for anime fans, and one of the most popular ones is Anime Adventures. Although there are many individual anime games on Roblox, games like Anime Adventures, where all of them come together, are the most fun. In this game, you must collect many different anime characters to help you defend your tower. But as you progress, getting newer and more powerful characters starts getting more difficult. That’s why this guide will tell you all the working Roblox Anime Adventures codes to get the most out of your game.

Roblox Anime Adventures all working codes in September 2022

There are two new codes added to the ones already available, but including the new ones, there are currently 11 working codes in Roblox Anime Adventures. These codes can help you greatly, from getting additional gems, to a summon ticket. Here are all the working Roblox Anime Adventures codes as of this month.

subtomaokuma – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. SubToBlamspot – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. subtosnowrbx – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. noclypso – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. SERVERFIX – Redeem this code to get 2,500 gold and 250 gems.

– Redeem this code to get 2,500 gold and 250 gems. Cxrsed – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. Hunter – Redeem this code to get 250 gems.

– Redeem this code to get 250 gems. KingLuffy – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. TOADBOIGAMING – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. FictioNTheFirst – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

– Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket. SubToKelvingts – Redeem this code to get an additional summon ticket.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

If you are unaware of how to redeem the above codes in Roblox Anime Adventures, follow the easy steps below.