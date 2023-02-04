Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes (February 2023)

Join the thrilling world of anime in Roblox Anime Power Simulator, where you’ll have the chance to become the most powerful hero in the game. Try your luck to get various anime characters and train them to reach new levels of strength and abilities. Battle NPCs and bosses to showcase your skills and participate in a variety of challenges and events to earn rewards and progress through the game.

With a lively community and regular updates, Roblox Anime Power Simulator offers an engaging and constantly evolving gaming experience. This also means there will be codes for players to redeem. These codes help you get yens and boosts.

All Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes

Working Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes

250kVISITS !— Reward: 2x yen boost.

!— Reward: 2x yen boost. RELEASE!— Reward: 250 yens

Expired Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes

GAWRGURA— Reward: 500 yens

Guide for redeeming Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes

Follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Power Simulator.

Launch Roblox Anime Power Simulator on your device.

Click on the Settings icon on the left.

At the bottom of the menu, there is a place to enter codes.

Type any working code there and hit redeem to get rewards

How to get more codes from the Anime Power Simulator Discord and Twitter

The best way to get more Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes is by following the developer, Barber, on Twitter. They drop codes with new updates or if the game reaches newer milestones. You can also join the game’s Discord server and get more insights about codes.

Roblox Anime Power Simulator code redemption issues

If you are facing issues while redeeming Roblox Anime Power Simulator codes, there could be several reasons behind it. The main reason is that specific code has expired as the developers release new updates and codes, meaning some old codes expire. Another possible reason is that you are making an error when entering the code. Double-check for any typos, as codes are case-sensitive.

How to attack the enemy yourself in Roblox Anime Power Simulator

Usually, you will be using your units to attack the enemy, but you can do that yourself. First, open the Skills menu from the right side and choose a skill you want to equip. After that, you can use the equipped skill by pressing its dedicated button or tapping the skill button at the bottom.

What is Roblox Anime Power Simulator about?

