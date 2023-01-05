Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Anime Defense Simulator is one of the fun base defense games that you can play on Roblox. Unlike normal base defense games, in Roblox Anime Defense Simulator, you must protect your base from your favorite anime characters. Doing so rewards you with gems that you can use to purchase your favorite anime weapons.

You can use the game’s working codes to get some weapons if you don’t feel like defeating enemies. These codes give you gems you can use to purchase basic weapons, especially at the begging of the game.

All Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes list

Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes (Working)

Release — Reward: 150 gems

Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes (Expired)

The game is relatively new, so there are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Defense Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes.

Launch Roblox Anime Defense Simulator on your device.

Click on the Twitter button on the left,

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes in it and hit redeem to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes?

Getting Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes can be a little tricky as the developers don’t provide a Twitter account for codes. But you can still join the game’s Discord server and look for working codes there. Additionally, the developers add new working codes on the game’s Roblox page.

Why are my Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes not working?

Your Roblox Anime Defense Simulator codes are likely not working for one of two reasons. First, you might be entering them wrong, and you can avoid that by copying the codes from above. Second, a specific code could be expired.

How to get weapons in Roblox Anime Defense Simulator

When you start playing Roblox Anime Defense Simulator, you will only have your fists to defeat enemies. You can purchase various weapons to increase your damage and easily defeat enemies. To purchase weapons, head to the area with Weapons hovering above it. Interact with Jiraya, the shop owner, to purchase your favorite weapon.

What is Roblox Anime Defense Simulator?

Roblox Anime Defense Simulator is a defensive game where you must protect your base from various anime characters from Naruto, Demon Slayer, and other popular shows. Defeating enemies helps you earn gems that you can use to purchase various things like weapons to take on stronger enemies. You can also play with other players and protect the base together.