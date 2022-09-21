Roblox Anime Champions codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many anime-based games where you can do a lot of fun activities, and if you are on a hunt to try something new, then Anime Champions might be your next favorite. It’s a great game with some of the most iconic anime characters, from Goku to Tanjiro, as just the starting characters. The game is simple; you must kill enemies and save the world from danger. The more you kill, the more you progress, which lets you unlock newer champions and weapons. You can do many quests to level up and become the strongest. If you want a headstart, we have some working Roblox Anime Champion codes to help you get some goodies.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Champions

OMA Entertainment recently added two new codes on top of the ones already working and made the total number of working codes four. The codes are great to help you kickstart your journey or give a hefty boost if you are a veteran; no matter what, these codes are useful for everyone. They can help you with getting additional gems and yen. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Anime Champions as of this writing

THANKYOU: Redeem this code to get 250 gems.

Redeem this code to get 250 gems. 1KPLAYERS: Redeem this code to get 250 gems and 1,000 yen.

Redeem this code to get 250 gems and 1,000 yen. 500LIKES: Redeem this code to get 500 gems.

Redeem this code to get 500 gems. RELEASE: Redeem this code to get 1,000 yen.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Champions

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the codes, follow the easy steps below.

Open Roblox Anime Champions on your device.

Click on a small circular code icon on the bottom left side of your screen.

A box to enter the codes will appear.

Type down any of the codes from above and click claim to get your rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Champions

The game has no expired code(s) thus far, meaning all the codes for this game work.