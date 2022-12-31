Roblox Anime Clicker Fight Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Anime Clicker Fight is one of the most fun and unique clicking simulator games on Roblox. Unlike normal simulator games, in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight, you must click as you go through the path to defeat enemies, earning you gold. You can use gold to purchase various anime character pets to help you clear the enemies.

However, getting enough gold at the start of the game can be challenging. But you can avoid that by using the Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes. The codes give you free gold, attack, luck boosts, and various pets, making them extremely handy.

All Roblox Anime Clicker Fight Codes List

Roblox Anime Clicker Fight Codes (Working)

UPDATE2 — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. 5KLIKES — Reward: Itachi.

— Reward: Itachi. ONEPIECE — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. RUSHRUSH — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. MASK — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. sasuke — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. shippuden — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. UPDATE6 — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. ONEPUNCH — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. SAITAMA — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. MERRYCHRISTMAS — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. BUNNY — Reward: Bunny

— Reward: Bunny TITAN — Reward: free boost.

— Reward: free boost. DRAGON — Reward: free boost.

Roblox Anime Clicker Fight Codes (Expired)

Currently, there are no expired codes for Roblox Anime Clicker Fight.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight

To redeem Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Anime Clicker Fight on your device.

Click on the setting button on the left side of your screen.

At the bottom of the settings menu, you will see the option to enter the codes.

Type any working codes in it and hit the check mark button to redeem codes.

How can you get more Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes. The best and the first thing you should do is join the official Discord server, where you will get the codes. Additionally, follow the game’s developer on Twitter @VeeriusRBX.

Why are my Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes not working?

Mainly there are two common reasons Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes are not working. First, a specific code might have expired with a new update or time. Second, you might be making an error when typing the code. It’s better to copy the codes from above and paste them into the game.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight?

You can do one more thing other than codes to get freebies in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight. First, join the game’s group on Roblox and follow @VeeriusRBX on Twitter. Afterward, head towards the free rewards chest in the ninja lobby to claim the rewards.

What is Roblox Anime Clicker Fight?

Roblox Anime Clicker Fight is a game about defeating enemies using click and various anime character pets. The game feature most of your favorite characters, including Gara, Kakashi, Midoria, Ichigo, and many others. Defeating enemies gets you gold that you can use to purchase more of these characters.