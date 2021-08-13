Roblox Bleach Era codes (August 2021)

Roblox Bleach Era allows you to create your favorite Bleach characters and upgrade them as you battle through waves of enemies in a fully realized anime world. It’s always nice to have some buffs in these games, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Bleach Era codes.

Working Roblox Bleach Era codes

The following is a list of all the Roblox Bleach Era codes we know to be working. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem them in the game.

alpha6k : Get a free surprise reward

: Get a free surprise reward 7klikes : Get one hour of double XP

: Get one hour of double XP 25kfaves: Get one hour of double boss drops

Expired Roblox Bleach Era codes

As of August 2021, there are no known expired Roblox Bleach Era codes. However, when we find a code has expired, we will add it to a list under this heading so you know that the reward is no longer functional.

How to redeem Roblox Bleach Era codes