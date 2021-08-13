Roblox Bleach Era codes (August 2021)
Build your best Bleach character.
Roblox Bleach Era allows you to create your favorite Bleach characters and upgrade them as you battle through waves of enemies in a fully realized anime world. It’s always nice to have some buffs in these games, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Bleach Era codes.
Working Roblox Bleach Era codes
The following is a list of all the Roblox Bleach Era codes we know to be working. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem them in the game.
- alpha6k: Get a free surprise reward
- 7klikes: Get one hour of double XP
- 25kfaves: Get one hour of double boss drops
Expired Roblox Bleach Era codes
As of August 2021, there are no known expired Roblox Bleach Era codes. However, when we find a code has expired, we will add it to a list under this heading so you know that the reward is no longer functional.
How to redeem Roblox Bleach Era codes
- Launch Roblox Bleach Era
- Click on the Twitter icon in the main menu to open a new window
- Type in the code you wish to redeem into the text box
- Confirm the code, and the reward will be redeemed to your account