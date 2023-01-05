Roblox Broken Bones IV codes (January 2023) – Do any exist?

Roblox Broken Bones IV is the fourth installment of the popular Broken Bones series. Like the other Broken Bones games, you must jump from different heights and break your bones to earn money. Once you have money, you can use it to upgrade various aspects of yourself, like your jumping or bone-breaking powers.

Unfortunately, the game does not have any system for entering the codes, and it will likely not in the future because there is already Breaking Bone 5, which has codes. That said, you can easily make money in Roblox Broken Bones IV by jumping and breaking a few bones.

All Roblox Broken Bones IV codes list

Roblox Broken Bones IV codes (Working)

Roblox Broken Bones IV has no working codes.

Roblox Broken Bones IV codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Broken Bones IV.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Broken Bones IV

The game does not have any method for entering the codes.

How can you get more Roblox Broken Bones IV codes?

There is no way to get codes for Roblox Broken Bones IV because the game does not support codes. Additionally, Zaquille will likely not add any working codes for the game because it focuses on the newer games.

Why are my Roblox Broken Bones IV codes not working?

There are no codes for Roblox Broken Bones IV, but if you have come across any, they are likely fake, and that’s why they are not working.

How to purchase ballon in Roblox Broken Bones IV

Breaking your bones can be a little challenging during the start of Roblox Broken Bones IV, but you can overcome it using the ballon. It helps you gain height once you start falling, which makes it easier to break more bones. You can purchase ballon by clicking the Shop icon in the lobby and then selecting it under the Utility section.

What is Roblox Broken Bones IV?

Roblox Broken Bones IV is one of the unique games on Roblox where you need to break your bones to progress. You need to jump from one of the game’s great heights to break your bones. The game gives you money for breaking your bones, and you use it to upgrade your abilities to break even more bones.