Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes (January 2023)

There are many unique games on Roblox, and Broken Bones 5 is on that list. It’s a comedic game where you must jump from different heights and break your bones to earn money and other in-game rewards. You can then use that money to purchase various upgrades that help you break even more bones.

Starting Roblox Broken Bones 5 with nothing can be a little annoying, especially when you want many things. But you can use the game’s working codes to get various freebies like potions. All Roblox Broken Bones 5 working codes have expired, but we will update this guide if there are any.

All Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes list

Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes (Working)

There are currently no working Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes.

Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes (Expired)

BETA1 — Reward: 3 random potions.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Broken Bones 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Broken Bones 5, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Broken Bones 5 on your device

Click on the Twitter button on the left side.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and redeem it to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes?

You can get Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes by following the developer on Twitter. There are occasional tweets with the new working codes. Another thing you can do is join the game’s official Discord server and check for working codes there.

Why are my Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Broken Bones 5 codes are not working. First, you could be making a typo when entering the codes. It’s better to copy the codes from above to avoid that. Second, a specific code might have expired with new updates.

How to break more bones in Roblox Broken Bones 5

It can be a little tricky for new players to jump and break bones efficiently. The best way to break your bones is to control your player as they fall off the hills and hit different objects to break more bones. It would be best if you use the Shift key to gain height during the fall using the balloon and fall to break more bones.

What is Roblox Broken Bones 5?

Roblox Broken Bones 5 is all about breaking your bones. You must choose and unlock different areas to jump off from and break your bones. The more bones you break, the more money you earn to help you purchase various tools that help you unlock greater heights and tools to break bones.