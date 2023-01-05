Roblox Space Tycoon codes (January 2023)

Get ready to travel to the moon and back in Space Tycoon. This Roblox experience will test you to start at ground level with your own space agency headquarters. From there, travel to the stars and back, eventually establishing space colonies and working with other players on your server to establish an International Space Station as a symbol of your cooperation.

Like in similar games such as Roblox Space Base Tycoon, this game offers codes that can be redeemed for free gifts. These include both Gems and Cash, which are the two in-game currencies that you can use to buy upgrades for your rockets and supplies for your colonies. Redeem these codes as soon as possible as they can be removed without warning.

All Roblox Space Tycoon codes list

Roblox Space Tycoon codes (Working)

Here are all the currently working codes for Roblox Space Tycoon.

thirty thousand — Reward: Gems and Cash (NEW)

— Reward: Gems and Cash (NEW) 2kactive — Reward: Gems and Cash (NEW)

— Reward: Gems and Cash (NEW) five thousand — Reward: 300 Gems

— Reward: 300 Gems release — Reward: 50k Cash

— Reward: 50k Cash space tycoon — Reward: 40 Gems

Roblox Space Tycoon codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Space Tycoon

Related: The best Roblox Space games

How to redeem Roblox Space Tycoon codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

While it is easy to redeem codes for Space Tycoon, the box to enter them can be hidden in plain sight. Follow these simple steps:

While you’re in the game, click on the settings icon on the left side of the screen. On the pop-up that appears on the screen, click on the Enter Codes button. This will take you back to the starting screen for the game. In the lower-left corner of the screen, there is a text box. Type the code into it and hit enter. The reward should be added to your current character.

How to get more Roblox Space Tycoon codes

Like many Roblox developers, there are often new codes added to Space Tycoon when the game hits new milestones, such as more players or new content added to the game. To keep up to date with the latest codes, follow the developers on Twitter where they often advertise new codes. You can also join their dedicated Discord server to connect with other players and find out when new codes are announced.

Why are my Roblox Space Tycoon codes not working?

Most codes are time-limited, so the developers may have removed them without any warning. If you’re sure that the code you’re using should be valid, make sure you’ve typed it correctly and avoided copying an empty space at the end of the code, which will cause it to register as invalid. Finally, make sure that you haven’t already redeemed that code with that character before.

Do colonies stay in the game after you log off in Roblox Space Tycoon?

Establishing space colonies is one of the best ways to maximize your income in Space Tycoon, but it can be stressful not knowing if they’ll be there the next time you log in, especially since the International Space Station will disappear over time on each server. Fortunately, space colonies will persist until the next time you log in, provided that you have enough supplies on them. This makes them a better long-term investment of your time and resources.

What is Roblox Space Tycoon?

Reaching for the stars is never bad advice, which is part of the appeal of Space Tycoon. In this Roblox experience, you build rockets to help launch people and supplies into space, carefully balancing their needs while creating an extraplanetary empire. Working with other players to establish an International Space Station can give everyone a substantial but temporary boost to your income.