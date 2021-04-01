Roblox Captive codes (April 2021)

If you want to escape in Roblox Captive, you’re going to need to buy the right resources and tools available to you. Cash is always something that is important to have on you. If you want to make sure you’re not feeling any stress about having enough for your escape, check out these codes here for some help.

How to enter codes in Roblox Captive

Look for the Twitter icon on the right side of your screen. Clicking on this will open a window where you can enter any code. Hit “Enter” and you’ve got the rewards.

All active Roblox Captive codes

MULLETMAFIA : get some cash

: get some cash MULLETS : get $500 cash

: get $500 cash KREW: Free cash

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.