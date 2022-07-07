Roblox Daycare Tycoon codes (July 2022)

Daycare Tycoon is a management and building Roblox game in which you’re in charge of building up a daycare empire, starting from meager beginnings and upgrading from there. Using the power of Roblox, you will be collecting toys to get points, then purchasing and arranging furniture and upgrades to grow your daycare facility.

In Daycare Tycoon, you have to take care of babies, toddlers, and even teens, each of which will be earning you coins. You will have to staff the daycare, and even be able to customize the looks of it to suit your fancy — with colors, logo, name, and even changes in schedule.

You might want to get a bit of a head start on all of that, and that’s where our handy codes can come in and help you out. By redeeming these codes, you will be able to get some extra money to get a leg up on building the daycare empire you’ve always wanted. Just follow our guide to learn how to do it.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Daycare Tycoon codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Daycare Tycoon game.

Look to the side of your screen, you will find the Customize option. Click on it.

In the ‘Customize’ menu, find the ‘Codes’ button and click it.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Daycare Tycoon codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for Daycare Tycoon:

SECONDFLOOR – Redeem for a money reward! (NEW)

– Redeem for a money reward! (NEW) wownice – Redeem the code for a free reward!

– Redeem the code for a free reward! goals – Redeem the code for a free reward!

All expired Roblox Daycare Tycoon codes

There are currently no expired codes for Daycare Tycoon.