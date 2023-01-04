Roblox Defender’s Depot codes (January 2023)

There are enemies at your gates and the only way to keep them at bay is to work together with other players in Roblox Defender’s Depot. This survival-based building game encourages cooperation but also has competitive aspects with its leaderboard and individual bases. Being creative and strategic is the key to success in this Roblox experience.

Of course, helping you out along the way are codes that developers have released, offering out free Crates and Coins. Coins allow you to purchase new equipment and weapons while Crates give you the chance to spin for a new expansion or upgrades to your base. Similar to other games like All Star Tower Defense, these codes are a valid strategy for keeping your base safe from the enemies around you.

All Roblox Defender’s Depot codes list

Roblox Defender’s Depot codes (Working)

These are the current working codes for Defender’s Depot.

65M! — Reward: Basic Crate (New)

— Reward: Basic Crate (New) 300kFAVE — Reward: Chat Token (New)

— Reward: Chat Token (New) festiveTime — Reward: Basic Crate (New)

— Reward: Basic Crate (New) snowsnosns — Reward: Trade Token (New)

— Reward: Trade Token (New) 60M! — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate DD2 — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token winteriscoming — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate candy — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate corn — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token soonTM — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate tags?! — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token redYELLOWred — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate spamspam — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token settingsnoway — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token ty4100k — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token Ascensions! — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token gaming — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate ascend? — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token killALLpls — Reward: Godly Crate

— Reward: Godly Crate zoooom — Reward: +2 Walk Speed

— Reward: +2 Walk Speed worldwide — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token SUPERCHAT — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token tahc labolg — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token thatswild — Reward: Trade Token

— Reward: Trade Token token? — Reward: Trade Token

— Reward: Trade Token wal — Reward: Free Reward

— Reward: Free Reward FONUFO — Reward: Free Trade Token

— Reward: Free Trade Token O_o — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate ZaP — Reward: 10,000 Coins

— Reward: 10,000 Coins speeeed — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate daily — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate spooky — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate bugcatcher — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate 69 — Reward: 69 Coins

Roblox Defender’s Depot codes (Expired)

These codes have already been removed from the game and won’t work anymore.

50M! — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate 50000000?! — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate Another1 — Redeem for free rewards

— Redeem for free rewards ty450 — Reward: Chat Token

— Reward: Chat Token EASTER2022 — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate newnewnew — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate cancel — Reward: Trade Token

— Reward: Trade Token snowww — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate fir3ball — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate hd — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate b0x — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate b00m — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate disco — Reward: Basic Crate

— Reward: Basic Crate soon — Reward: Basic Crate

How to redeem codes in Roblox Defender’s Depot

Redeeming codes in Roblox Defender’s Depot is very simple. Just follow these straightforward steps:

After you’ve completed the in-game tutorial, click on the settings button on the far left of the screen. At the top of the window that pops up, type the code into the box and click the Check button directly beneath it. Once that is done, the rewards will be added to your current character.

Image via @I_eif

How to get more codes for Roblox Defender’s Depot

Many Roblox developers release new codes on their social media, so your best bet for getting more codes for Defender’s Depot is to follow the developer on Twitter and Twitch. You can also join the game’s Discord server, which will allow you to connect with other players and potentially find new codes as they are released.

Why are my Roblox Defender’s Depot codes not working?

The codes for Defender’s Depot are case-sensitive, so be sure that you’ve typed it exactly as it appears above. It is also important to ensure that you haven’t accidentally copied an empty space after the code, which will cause it to show up as invalid when pasted into the code box. If you’re sure you’ve typed it correctly, the code may have been removed unexpectedly by the developer.

How to upgrade defenses in Roblox Defender’s Depot

While adding more defenses is usually a good way to keep your base safe, it is often more cost-effective to upgrade items instead. To upgrade walls, turrets, or traps, simply click on the item you want to replace and check if you have enough money to upgrade it. If you have enough Coins, click on Upgrade to get a better version in place.

What is Roblox Defender’s Depot?

Defender’s Depot is a building game on Roblox with a focus on survival. Enemies swarm out of the level’s entrance and make their way to the far side. The goal is to destroy them all before they can do so by setting up turrets, walls, and traps to slow down or damage the enemies. You can work with other players or go it alone to try to secure your own place on the leaderboard.