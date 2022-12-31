Roblox Tower Blitz codes (January 2023)

Roblox has many amazing games where you need to defend your base, and Roblox Tower Blitz is one of those. In the game, you need to place your soldiers on the path to your base to stop enemies from damaging it. The game is simple, but it has much to offer.

You can get new types of soldiers and their skins to make them look cool. Roblox Tower Blitz codes help you get those quickly and early in the game. Currently, there are no working codes, but as the game reaches new milestones, Hexagon Development Community will release new working codes.

All Roblox Tower Blitz Codes List

Roblox Tower Blitz Codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Roblox Tower Blitz.

Roblox Tower Blitz Codes (Expired)

odeOfAutumn — Reward: 300 Tokens

— Reward: 300 Tokens businessfixes — Reward: 300 Tokens

— Reward: 300 Tokens dreamfromfortnite — Reward: Tech Blade Skin

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Blitz

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Tower Blitz, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Tower Blitz on your device.

Click on the small Twitter icon on the bottom left side of the screen.

A pop to redeem the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and hit Use to claim rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Tower Blitz codes?

The best way to get new working Roblox Tower Blitz codes is by following the developer on Twitter @HexagonDCRoblox. The developer tweet often, so keep an eye out for any with code(s). You can also join the game’s Discord server, where the developers might announce the new codes.

Why are my Roblox Tower Blitz codes not working?

There are two main reasons your Roblox Tower Blitz codes are not working. First, you are making a typo when entering the codes. We recommend copying the codes from above. Second, a code might have expired over time.

How to play tutorial in Roblox Tower Blitz?

Starting in Roblox Tower Blitz can be a little tricky and challenging, so you should complete the quick tutorial. When you start the game, you will see a pop-up to do the tutorial. But if you missed it, click on the question mark button beneath the codes button to begin the tutorial.

What is Roblox Tower Blitz?

Roblox Tower Blitz is a game about building your defense to protect your base. There are many different soldiers you can place on the path to help you get protection from different types of enemies. You can also give different upgrades to these soldiers.