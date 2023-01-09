Roblox Dimensional Fighters Codes (January 2023)

Dimensional Fighters is a Roblox game that lets you play as many famous superhero and anime characters and have them battle each other in the quest to become the best. For example, you can pitch a battle between Spider-Man and Naruto and discover which one is stronger. Master various skills and combos as well as unique hero skills to become the best dimensional fighter. But unlocking new popular characters takes time and you can speed it up by redeeming special codes.

Codes for Roblox Dimensional Fighters will give you access to more Gold that you can then use to unlock more heroes. Some codes can even give you characters outright, so you can kickstart your journey to become the best fighter ahead of other players.

Related: Roblox Heroes Online World codes (December 2022)

All Roblox Dimensional Fighters Codes List

Roblox Dimensional Fighters Codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Dimensional Fighters.

NEWYEAR — Reward: 5,000 Gold (New)

— Reward: 5,000 Gold CHRISTMAS — Reward: 6,000 Gold

— Reward: 6,000 Gold 1KMEMBERS — Reward: 5,000 Gold

— Reward: 5,000 Gold HERORO — Reward: Choose one of the following rewards: 555 Gold, Ice, Spider-Man, Swordsman, and Scoundrel

— Reward: Choose one of the following rewards: 555 Gold, Ice, Spider-Man, Swordsman, and Scoundrel ABCCBA — Reward: 6,000 Gold

Roblox Dimensional Fighters Codes (Expired)

These are expired Roblox codes for Dimensional Fighters.

DLCCLD

HOHOHO

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dimensional Fighters

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Dimensional Fighters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and launch Dimensional Fighters. Click on the Redeem Gift Box button found at the top of the screen. Enter working codes into the Please enter the redeem code text box. Click on the yellow OK button to claim your free reward.

How to get more Roblox Dimensional Fighters codes

Check back on this guide to find more free codes for Roblox Dimensional Fighters. However, you can also sometimes find free codes by joining the dev’s Roblox group, where they reward members with free daily Gold rewards in Roblox Dimensional Fighters.