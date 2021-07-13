Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes (July 2021)
Get some help to rise to the top.
The goal in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon is to set up your own business and mine as much Dogecoin as you possibly can. As you explore the map and complete quests, you’ll unlock new items to help build your business into an unbeatable Dogecoin mining machine. We all need some help starting, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes.
Working Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes
The following are all the codes we know to be working in the game. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon.
- FREEFAN: Gives you a free Desk Fan
- FROSTY: Gives you a Large Ice Cube Cooler
- UPDATE5: Grants 15 Premium Coins
- 10MIL: Grants 10 Premium Coins
- 5MVISITS: Grants 20 Premium Coins
- UPDATE6!: Grants 20 Premium Coins
Expired Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes
The following is a list of the codes we know to no longer work in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon. Don’t try to redeem them because you can’t claim the rewards.
- MONEY2
- UPDATE4: Grants 20 Premium Coins
How to redeem Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes
- Launch Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon
- Click on the Settings button on the left-hand side of the screen
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code, and the reward will be redeemed