Roblox Door codes (September 2022)

There is always some unique and amazing game coming out on Roblox. There are games in many genres, but only a few horror puzzle games, but if you are looking for a great new game on Roblox, Door is a great option. In this game, you will have many doors to walk into, and selecting the wrong one will result in your death. Remember, the game will give you goosebumps, and it’s not for any faint of heart. The game will start getting easier as you play it more, but to get a quick boost, you have some codes to help you. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Door.

All working codes for Roblox Door codes

The game is relatively new, and the developers, LSPLASH, have only added a few working codes. These codes are very practical for the game, as they help you in the gameplay. As the game receives more updates, there will be new codes. The codes will help you revive yourself and get knobs. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Door as of this month.

LOOKBEHINDYOU: Redeem this code to get a revive and knobs.

100MVISITS: Redeem this code to get a revive and knobs.

TEST: Redeem this code to get knobs.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Door codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unaware of how to redeem the codes, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Door on your device.

Look for the shop button on the right side of your screen.

Click on it, and a pop-up will appear.

You will see the space to enter the codes on top of that pop-up.

Type any working codes and tap the tick option to redeem the codes.

All expired codes for Roblox Door codes

The game is new and only has a few working codes, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Door.