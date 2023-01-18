Roblox Dragon Ball XL Codes (January 2023)

Become super Sayan in the Roblox game Dragon Ball XL, where you can play as Goku to become the strongest. You can play through a story mode and experience the narrative around Goku becoming the most powerful Sayan. The more powerful you get, the more difficult challenges you can take on until you’ve beaten all enemies in your way.

To speed up your progress in Dragon Ball XL, you can use codes to help you out. These codes will reward you with Boosts, which increase your stats for a limited amount of time. Use those boosts to tackle more difficult challenges and bosses, overcoming them where other players might struggle.

All Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes list

Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Dragon Ball XL.

25KLIKES — Reward: Boost (New)

— Reward: Boost THANKSFOR45MVISITS — Reward: Boost (New)

— Reward: Boost XMASXL — Reward: 24 hours of 5x Boost (New)

— Reward: 24 hours of 5x Boost 38MVISITS — Reward: Boost

— Reward: Boost 22KLIKES — Reward: Boost

— Reward: Boost SORRY — Reward: 100 minute Boost

Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes (Expired)

These are all expired Roblox codes for Tiny Town Tycoon.

21KLIKES — Reward: Boost

— Reward: Boost 37MVISITS — Reward: Boost

— Reward: Boost HappyNewYear2022 — Reward: Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Ball XL

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Dragon Ball XL.

Open Roblox and launch Dragon Ball XL. Press the Codes button found in the lower-right corner of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the red Code Here text box. Press the white Use! button to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes

To get more codes for Dragon Ball XL, you should check back to this guide regularly. We will update it with new codes when they are released. But there are more ways to keep up with the game. For instance, you should follow the game’s dev Skyflare on Roblox, and even join the game’s Discord server to stay in touch with the community, get news about the game, and even new codes.

Why are my Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes not working?

There can be several reasons why a code might not work. For instance, the code you tried to input may have already expired. Active codes change over time, so check back to see if the code has been added to the Expired section. Also, make sure that you’ve typed out the codes exactly as presented, without any unnecessary spaces and characters. The easiest way to do that is to copy and paste them directly from the list. And lastly, most codes are usable only once, so might have already used the code that you’re trying to redeem.

What is Roblox Dragon Ball XL?

Dragon Ball XL is a Roblox experience in which you can play as Goku from the Dragon Ball anime series. It’s an action RPG game in which you get to meet other characters from Dragon Ball while improving and fighting through the story mode. Gain battle experience and use power-ups, Ki attacks, and even the Kamehameha.