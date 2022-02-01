Roblox Egg Simulator codes (February 2022)

Egg Simulator has likely risen to fame thanks to the number of pets you are able to collect. Although you could earn most through games and currency, the best way to go about doing so is through entering each of the promotional codes.

How to redeem codes in Egg Simulator

In any server you are in, there will be a twitter logo plastered on the left side of your screen. There, you will enter each code. There is a lot to redeem, but at least they are not case-sensitive.

Active Egg Simulator codes

Even taking the time to redeem five to 10 of these codes will raise the percentage in your Pet Index. Aside from pets, some codes even offer progression boosts and cosmetics.

SPOOKY : Pumpkin King

: Pumpkin King SPARKLE : Dominus

: Dominus TIGER : Mega Tiger

: Mega Tiger MEGAPET : Mega Alien Dog

: Mega Alien Dog SHOCK : Red Shock Dominus

: Red Shock Dominus SPARKS : Sparks Pet

: Sparks Pet METAVERSE : Dominus Astra Pet

: Dominus Astra Pet Beach : Rainbow Dog

: Rainbow Dog Boost : 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems

: 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems Bot : Glitch bot

: Glitch bot Crystal : Crystal Valk

: Crystal Valk Curse : Cursed Bat Dominus

: Cursed Bat Dominus Doge : Captain Doge

: Captain Doge EGG : Eggdeeri

: Eggdeeri

Feast : Ducky Dominus

: Ducky Dominus Free : Mythical Demon Dominus

: Mythical Demon Dominus Galaxy : Galaxy Unicorn

: Galaxy Unicorn Gem : 1000 Gems

: 1000 Gems Giant : Giant Unicorn

: Giant Unicorn Gold : Mythical Golden Dominus

: Mythical Golden Dominus Golden : Golden Mouse

: Golden Mouse Jen : Sparkle Note Trio

: Sparkle Note Trio Lazer : Lazer Dominus

: Lazer Dominus LUCK – Luck boost

Luck boost Magic : Plasma Wizard

: Plasma Wizard Mega : Mega Dominus

: Mega Dominus Moon : Radioactive Alien

: Radioactive Alien Mythical : Mythical Candy Dominus

: Mythical Candy Dominus Patriot : Patriot Puppy

: Patriot Puppy Premium : Gold Dominus

: Gold Dominus Present : Rainbow Deer

: Rainbow Deer Rainbow : Rainbow Demon Dominus

: Rainbow Demon Dominus Red : Code Red

: Code Red Robzi : Robzi Robot

: Robzi Robot Scary : Robot Overlord

: Robot Overlord Sinister : Triple Sinister

: Triple Sinister Slime : Slime Dominus

: Slime Dominus Snow : Rainbow Knight

: Rainbow Knight Spooky : Pumpkin King

: Pumpkin King Star : Galaxy Genie

: Galaxy Genie Stick : Magic Glow Stick

: Magic Glow Stick Sun : Sleepy Sun

: Sleepy Sun Tesla : Tesla Dominus

: Tesla Dominus USA : Patriot Puppy

: Patriot Puppy ULTRA: Ultra Red Dominus Pet

Ultra Red Dominus Pet Zombie : Zombie Sinister

: Zombie Sinister Boo: Ghost Dominus

Ghost Dominus Spooky: Pumpkin King

Pumpkin King Ninja: Ninja Unicord

Ninja Unicord Star: Galacy Genie

Galacy Genie Moon: Radioactive Alien

Radioactive Alien Comet: Galaxy Pirate

Galaxy Pirate 6mil: Shiny Party Bunny

Shiny Party Bunny Alien Alien Grunt

Alien Grunt NEWYEAR: Triple Threat

Triple Threat ZOO – Happy Giraffe

– Happy Giraffe UNICORN – Fuzzy Unicorn

– Fuzzy Unicorn TEDDY – Teddy Bear

Expired codes