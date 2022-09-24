Roblox Explosion Simulator codes (September 2022)

Roblox has various games; RPGs, action, simulators, anime, fighting, creative, horror, and many more. On top of that, newer games are added now and then, making Roblox a great place to find the game you crave. Roblox Explosion Simulator will get the job done if you want a great explosive game. It’s a new game and is becoming one of the most successful new games out there. All you need to do in the game is use your weapons and explode the world to destroy it. You need to earn gems and upgrade to get more firepower to destroy the world. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Explosion Simulator to help you earn more gems and become the most explosive.

All working codes for Roblox Explosion Simulator

The game is new, and the developers, Destructo Games, have only released one code for the game so far. This means you only have one code to work with the game. There will be newer codes as the game starts getting more players. The code can help you get free gems to purchase various items. Here is the list of all working codes in Roblox Explosion Simulator as of this month.

RELEASE: Redeem this code to get 500 free gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Explosion Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unaware of how to redeem the working codes in Roblox Explosion Simulator, follow the steps below to do that easily.

Launch Roblox Explosive Simulator on your device.

Walk into the small Twitter icon on the right side of the starting area.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Enter any working codes in it, and tap the enter button to redeem the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Explosion Simulator

The game came out just recently, and thus far, there are no expired codes for it.