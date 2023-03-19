Roblox Factory Simulator codes (March 2023)

If you are ready to immerse yourself in the world of industries, Roblox Factory Simulator is one of the best games to start. In the game, you are responsible for overseeing the process happening in your factory. As you progress, you will unlock newer and better machines to work with.

That said, it’s not easy to get ahead in the game, especially if you don’t have much experience in the game. To help you with that, the developers have some working codes. These codes can help you get free cash and boosts.

Roblox Factory Simulator codes list

Roblox Factory Simulator codes (working)

wintersurprise130k — Reward: 2 Cash Boost

— Reward: 2 Cash Boost payday — Reward: Double Cash Boost

— Reward: Double Cash Boost warpspeed — Reward: Double Walkspeed Boost

— Reward: Double Walkspeed Boost tevinisawesomeagain !! — Reward: 6,300 Cash

!! — Reward: 6,300 Cash newyearnewcodes !! — Reward: 5,000 Cash

!! — Reward: 5,000 Cash Stanscode — Reward: 2 Advanced Crate

— Reward: 2 Advanced Crate TheCarbonMeister — Reward: 2 Advanced Crates

Roblox Factory Simulator codes (expired)

TYSMFOR100KLIKES!! — Reward: 2x Advanced Crates

— Reward: 2x Advanced Crates happyholidays — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash tevinisawesomept2 ! — Reward: 1 Advanced Crate

! — Reward: 1 Advanced Crate randomcodehehpt2 — Reward: 3,870 Cash

— Reward: 3,870 Cash tevinsalwayswatchingyes!! — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash discordspecial — Reward: 5,640 Cash

— Reward: 5,640 Cash SURPRISECODEHI! — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash greetingsmychildren — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash October — Reward: 3,870 Cash

— Reward: 3,870 Cash TwitterCode2021! — Reward: Advanced Crate

— Reward: Advanced Crate THANKYOUFORPLAYING! — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash Sub2Cikesha — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash Firesam — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash Kingkade — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash Goatguy — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash FSTHANKYOU!! — Reward: 3,000 Cash

— Reward: 3,000 Cash TEAMGGS!! — Reward: 3,000 Cash

How to redeem codes in Roblox Factory Simulator

There are two ways to redeem codes in Roblox Factory Simulator. The first way is to look for the codes option on your plot and enter them there. The second is by going to the settings and selecting the codes option there.

Where to get more codes for Roblox Factory Simulator

You can do two things to get more code for Roblox Factory Simulator. First, you can follow the developer Gaming Glove Studios on Twitter and look for tweets that have codes. Another thing you can do is join the game’s Discord server, where you can ask others or look for codes in different channels.

Why are my Roblox Factory Simulator codes not working

There are mainly two reasons why your Roblox Factory Simulator codes are not working. The main reason is that you have made a typo when entering the codes; you need to enter each precisely as it appears. Another common issue might be that the code has expired and no longer works.

How to know machines in Roblox Factory Simulator

There are many machines in Roblox Factory Simulator, and knowing what each does can be confusing. To help you with that, the game has a help menu you can open by clicking the question mark button at the bottom. It will open a panel where you can see what each machine does.

What is Roblox Factory Simulator about?

Roblox Factory Simulator is all about building your factory to earn money and grow even more. The game features hundreds of different machines, each with its own functions. This allows each player to personalize their factory how they want.