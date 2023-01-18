Roblox Fashion Famous codes (January 2023) – Do any exist?
Does the game no longer support codes?
Roblox Fashion Famous is a great game if you like fashion shows and want to share your fashion sense with other like-minded people. In the game, you need to prepare your model in a limited time. Once the time runs out, you compete with other players, and everyone needs to give each other stars. The ones with more stars win the game.
Roblox Fashion Famous codes are used to give you many different clothing items that you can wear. However, recently the developers have removed the option to enter the codes, which means there are no codes for the game as of writing this.
All Roblox Fashion Famous codes list
Roblox Fashion Famous codes (Working)
There are no working codes for Roblox Fashion Famous.
Roblox Fashion Famous codes (Expired)
- DR3SS3D — Reward: Holiday Dress
- LVM3 — Reward: Love Me by Kiouhei Outfit
- LVRBY — Reward: Lover Boy by Mockerby Outfit
- R1ENY8 — Reward: Festive Deer Outfit
- SU1T3D — Reward: Holiday Suit
- W1NT3R1 — Reward: Pink Maid by Kio Outfit
- 4FOXY1 — Reward: Foxy Scarf
- B3ARYW4RM — Reward: Polar Bear Scarf
- BR4NCH35 — Reward: Decorated Branches
- ELF3D — Reward: Jolly Elf Hat
- GOGGL3S — Reward: Santa Goggles
- H4TAG11 — Reward: Knit Animal Hood
- M1NTYFR3SH — Reward: Peppermint Top Hat
- ORN4T3M — Reward: Ornament Bobbers
- SN1WM4N — Reward: Wintery Hat
- XM4SH41R — Reward: Xmas Tree Hair
- 2G1NG3R2 — Reward: Gingerbread Man Top
- 1G1NG3R1 — Reward: Gingerbread Man Pants
- H4RT — Reward: Heart Eyes
- M3RMA1D — Reward: Bubbly Mermaid
- P4ND4 — Reward: Panda Face
How to redeem codes in Roblox Fashion Famous
There was an option to enter the codes in Roblox Fashion Famous, but the developers, Fashion Famous, have removed it.
How can you get more Roblox Fashion Famous codes?
There is no way to get more codes for the game, as Fashion Famous recently removed the system for entering the code, meaning the game no longer supports codes. But it can change in the future, and there might be new codes for the game. You can check for that by joining the Fashion Famous Roblox Group.
Why are my Roblox Fashion Famous codes not working?
The game no longer supports codes and its why they are not working.
What are name tags in Roblox Fashion Famous?
If you notice underneath your name, you have a title. It describes how advanced you are in the game by giving you a respective tag. You can earn better name tags by getting more stars and winning fashion shows that happen in the game.
What is Roblox Fashion Famous?
Roblox Fashion Famous is a game about dressing your character for big fashion shows. Other players rate your character and give them stars, which helps you progress in the game. The more stars you have, the more famous you will be, which you can show with your name tag.