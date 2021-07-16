Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator codes (July 2021)

Get more clicks by doing less clicking.

Image via Aesthetic Games

Roblox godly Clicking Simulator is a game that’s all about getting as many clicks as possible. You do this by chaining multipliers, clicking, and generally getting as engrossed as possible in this click-based wonderland. To make things just a little bit easier on your clicking fingers, we’ve put together a list of codes to redeem for rewards in the game.

Working Roblox Goldy Clicking Simulator codes

  • RELEASE: Get 25 Clicks
  • NEW: Get 50 Clicks
  • Update1: Get 100 Clicks
  • update2: Get 10,000 Clicks
  • Update3: Get 25,000 Clicks
  • update4: Get 50,000 Clicks
  • update5: Get 100,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE6: Get 1,000,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE7: Get 1,000,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE8: Get 10,000,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE9: Get 50,000,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE10: Get 100,000,000 Clicks
  • UPDATE11: Get 100,000,000 Clicks
  • Desert: Get a Rebirth
  • 10kvisits: Get 10,000 Dog Pets
  • CandyLand: Get 50,000 Dog Pets
  • 100LikesPet: Get an Overlord Pet
  • 150likespet: Get an Electric Overlord Pet
  • 50KVisits: Get a Red Imposter Pet
  • 250likespet: Get a Russo Mini Plushie Pet
  • 4THOFJULY: et a Russo Mini Pet
  • 100KVISITSPET: Get a Mini Naruto Pet
  • TOXICUPDATE: Get an American Bunny Pet

Expired Roblox Goldy Clicking Simulator codes

  • 50KVISITS

How to redeem codes in Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator

  • Launch Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator
  • Click on the Twitter icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen
  • Type in the code you wish to redeem
  • Confirm the code and the reward will be added to your account

