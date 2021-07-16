Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator codes (July 2021)
Get more clicks by doing less clicking.
Roblox godly Clicking Simulator is a game that’s all about getting as many clicks as possible. You do this by chaining multipliers, clicking, and generally getting as engrossed as possible in this click-based wonderland. To make things just a little bit easier on your clicking fingers, we’ve put together a list of codes to redeem for rewards in the game.
Working Roblox Goldy Clicking Simulator codes
- RELEASE: Get 25 Clicks
- NEW: Get 50 Clicks
- Update1: Get 100 Clicks
- update2: Get 10,000 Clicks
- Update3: Get 25,000 Clicks
- update4: Get 50,000 Clicks
- update5: Get 100,000 Clicks
- UPDATE6: Get 1,000,000 Clicks
- UPDATE7: Get 1,000,000 Clicks
- UPDATE8: Get 10,000,000 Clicks
- UPDATE9: Get 50,000,000 Clicks
- UPDATE10: Get 100,000,000 Clicks
- UPDATE11: Get 100,000,000 Clicks
- Desert: Get a Rebirth
- 10kvisits: Get 10,000 Dog Pets
- CandyLand: Get 50,000 Dog Pets
- 100LikesPet: Get an Overlord Pet
- 150likespet: Get an Electric Overlord Pet
- 50KVisits: Get a Red Imposter Pet
- 250likespet: Get a Russo Mini Plushie Pet
- 4THOFJULY: et a Russo Mini Pet
- 100KVISITSPET: Get a Mini Naruto Pet
- TOXICUPDATE: Get an American Bunny Pet
Expired Roblox Goldy Clicking Simulator codes
- 50KVISITS
How to redeem codes in Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator
- Launch Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be added to your account