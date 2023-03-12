Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes (March 2023)

Do you like throwing things? If yes, Roblox How Far Can You Throw is the perfect game for you. In the game, you throw things to earn coins and use them to upgrade your strength and get pets. The more powerful you are, the farther you can throw.

Unlike most other games like this, Roblox How Far Can You Throw is surprisingly fast-paced (we were able to reach millions in just 4 minutes). You can make progress even faster using the game’s working codes. These codes help you get things with coin multipliers.

All Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes

Working Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes

20KSTAR — Reward: Shooting Star (30x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Shooting Star (30x Coin Multiplier) NOOB — Reward: Noob (8x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Noob (8x Coin Multiplier) B0MBLIK3S — Reward: Bomb (22x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Bomb (22x Coin Multiplier) NUK3LIK3S — Reward: Nuke (20x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Nuke (20x Coin Multiplier) SUNNY7K — Reward: Sun (18x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Sun (18x Coin Multiplier) 2ksaturn — Reward: Saturn (12x Coin Multiplier)

— Reward: Saturn (12x Coin Multiplier) ALI3NS — Reward: UFO (16x Coin Multiplier)

Expired Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes

20KLIKES — Reward: Item with Coin Multiplier

— Reward: Item with Coin Multiplier 1KLIK3S — Reward: Item with Coin Multiplier

How to redeem Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Redeeming codes in Roblox How Far Can You Throw is simple.

Launch the game on your device.

On the left, click on the codes button.

In the pop-up that appears, type any code.

Lastly, redeem the code to get rewards.

Where to get more Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes

There are many ways to get more Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes, including the developer’s, Tapdrop, Twitter handle, YouTube channel, and the game’s Discord server. All these platforms provide players access to new codes, and on Discord, you can also share your experience with the developers or other players.

Why are my Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes not working

Mainly there are two common reasons why your Roblox How Far Can You Throw codes are not working. The main reason is an error in the code, meaning if you made a typo while entering the code, it would not work. The second reason is that codes expire over time or with the release of new codes.

How to get free rewards in Roblox How Far Can You Throw

Screenshot by Gamepur

Codes are not the only way to get freebies in Roblox How Far Can You Throw, as there are two other methods. The first one is the gift box with a timer at the bottom of your screen. This rewards you for playing the game. The second is the daily rewards you can claim from the back of the lobby.

What kind of game is Roblox How Far Can You Throw?

Roblox How Far Can You Throw is a unique game where you need to throw things and earn coins. You can then use those coins to increase your strength or get yourself some pets to help you. There are also other players in the lobby with you, so it makes up for a great experience where you can play and compete with others.