Roblox How Far Can You Slap codes (December 2022)

Sometimes simple is the best way to approach a video game. That’s the case for How Far Can You Slap, a Roblox game with a straightforward premise: slap someone as hard as you can and send them flying across the screen. Build up more power by clicking to get more distance, which will net you better pets, upgrades, and cosmetics for your character.

Redeeming codes in How Far Can You Slap can net you more money to buy equipment, but it also can confer a bonus in your base strength score, allowing you to really send some unlucky individual flying. Like in Roblox Fly Race, your clicking speed is only one factor in how far you’ll go in this game.

How Far Can You Slap codes (Working)

These are the current codes for How Far Can You Slap.

chargedup — Reward: 2x Strength for five minutes

— Reward: 2x Strength for five minutes coinmaster — Reward: 5000 Coins

— Reward: 5000 Coins kinqaddy — Reward: 2x Coins for three minutes

How Far Can You Slap codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for How Far Can You Slap

How to redeem codes for How Far Can You Slap

It is easy to redeem codes for How Far Can You Slap. Just follow these simple steps:

Click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Type the code into the text box that appears on your screen. Click Claim and the rewards will be added to your character.

How to get more codes for How Far Can You Slap

Most developers release new codes when they hit new milestones in their development or when they release new content. Usually, they are announced via social media, so your best bet would be to follow the developers on their Twitter account to ensure you hear about new codes as soon as possible. You can also join their Roblox group to get new announcements from the developers.

Why are my How Far Can You Slap codes not working?

Most Roblox codes are only available for a limited amount of time before they are removed from the game or replaced with new codes. Developers sometimes remove codes with no warning so it is possible the code is no longer valid. If you are copying and pasting it into the text box, be sure you didn’t accidentally copy an empty space as this will cause the code to register as invalid in their system.

Other ways to get free coins in How Far Can You Slap

If the codes above aren’t enough to quench your desire for free stuff, there are other ways to get free coins in How Far Can You Slap. If you’ve linked your Twitter and Roblox accounts, you can follow the developers on Twitter to get free rewards. You can also join their Roblox group to get 1000 free Coins every five minutes. Finally, if you’re a Roblox Premium user, you’ll get a small boost to the number of Coins earned in the game.

What is How Far Can You Slap?

Slapping your friends is a time-honored tradition, but if you don’t want to cause them physical pain, you can always leave your slapping to the digital realm. That’s the idea of How Far Can You Slap, which allows you to build up strength by clicking before unleashing a mighty blow against other players. The farther they fly, the more Coins you earn. Coins can be used to buy new cosmetics or to upgrade your character to inflict even more impressive slaps on others.