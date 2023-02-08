Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess is a game where players collect powerful swords and save princesses that will give them amazing buffs. However, to get swords good enough to save these princesses, you will need to spend a lot of coins and gems.

Since coins and gems are really hard to grind, a bit of help from the developers wouldn’t be bad. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess that will help you get better swords faster.

Related: Roblox Mage Tycoon Codes (February 2023)

All Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess Codes List

Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess Codes (Working)

Welcome — Reward: 50 coins

— Reward: 50 coins 1000like — Reward: 200 coins

— Reward: 200 coins 5000like — Reward: 30 gems

— Reward: 30 gems 10000like — Reward: 30 gems

Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess as of now.

Related: Roblox Anime Souls Simulator Codes (February 2023)

How to redeem codes in Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess codes:

Launch Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess on your device. Press the “Setting” button on the lower left side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the space where “Code..” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “OK” button.

How can you get more Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess codes. You can join the game’s official Discord server, and check the “code” channel there. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess codes not working?

There are two major reasons why your Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess codes aren’t working. The biggest cause for this is that you may have made an error while inputting the codes. Make sure not to leave a blank space after pasting the codes from our website into Roblox. Also, be sure the code you’re entering hasn’t expired.

How to get more Coins and Gems in Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to become more powerful in Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess you will need a lot of coins and gems. The bonus from the codes is decent enough, but you won’t be able to buy any real weapons with 250 coins.

The best way to grind coins and gems would be to just turn on “Auto-Fight” and let your character fight a lot. At the end of every wave, you will either get coins or gems. However, the chance that you will get gems is very low and might be capped per day.

What is Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess?

Roblox Kill Monsters to Save Princess is a fighting game where you kill waves of enemies using very powerful swords. By defeating a lot of monsters, you also get princesses, who will give you various buffs if you equip them. There are hundreds of waves and, to defeat them, you will have to get better and better swords and level up your character’s stats.