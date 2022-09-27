Roblox Lifting Heroes codes (September 2022)

Roblox Lifting Heroes is one of the newer addition to the trending clicker simulation games. It combines clicking and body-building mechanics, making this game one of the fan favorites. In the game, you need to lift weights and do different exercises to get stronger. As you get stronger, you earn gems and gold to purchase the many different items in the game, like pets and potions, which help you become stronger faster. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Lifting Heroes to help you get gems and potions.

All working codes for Roblox Lifting Heroes

Add Music recently added a new update for Roblox Lifting Heroes, which means there are new working codes for the game. These codes help you in many situations, which makes them very practical. Furthermore, with newer updates, the developers will likely add more codes for the players. The codes help you get strength potions and gems. Here is the list of all working codes for Roblox Lifting Heroes as of this month.

3.2klikes : Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions.

: Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions. 100emojipogg : Redeem this code to get 1,250 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 1,250 gems. 300reactionswow : Redeem this code to get three lift-strength potions.

: Redeem this code to get three lift-strength potions. 6.9klikes : Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions.

: Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions. xarkbestdev : Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions.

: Redeem this code to get two lift-strength potions. 10klikes: Redeem this code to get two 2,500 gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Lifting Heroes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The codes might be tricky to enter; here is how you can redeem the codes in Roblox Lifting Heroes to get the rewards.

Launch Roblox Lifting Heroes on your device.

On the main screen, look for a small Twitter button on the left side of your screen.

Click on it, and a pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any working codes in it and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Lifting Heroes

The game is getting older, and some of the codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Lifting Heros as of now.