Roblox Mad City codes (February 2022)

What side are you on, good or evil? In Roblox Mad City, you choose what side you’re on from the start, working with criminals and supervillains or attempt to keep the city safe with the police officers and the superheroes. The city is in chaos, and you can choose to add more destruction to it or save it.

How to redeem Roblox Mad City codes

You need to jump into Roblox Mad City to redeem any of these codes. While in the game, go to your smartphone’s menu on the bottom right of the screen, next to your mini-map. Click on it, and codes will be on one of the available options for you to choose on your phone.

All active codes

These codes are case sensitive.