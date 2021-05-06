Roblox Mall Tycoon codes (May 2021)

Roblox Mall Tycoon is a popular mode in Roblox where you can personalize a mall with over 35 stores. Customization and personalization are essential in this mode, and as the mode is still being updated, new features will likely continue to be added. The possibilities are endless as you create and manage your own mega mall.

We have a list of working codes below that can add to your mall managing experience. The game’s mode already includes quite a bit of content to keep you busy, but the current and future codes will only add to Roblox Mall Tycoon. This list will stay updated as more codes become available. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire so you don’t miss out on any available extras.

Working Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

The following are all the codes for the game that we know to be active.

legendary – Legendary store

Expired Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Mall Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mall Tycoon