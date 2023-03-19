Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (March 2023)
Mine your way to mastery: Unlock hidden treasures with codes
Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is an addictive game where you can mine different stones and ores to your heart’s content. As you mine more stones and sell them, you will earn gold that you can use to purchase various things like new pickaxes and bigger bags to have more storage.
You will enter new worlds as you keep digging deeper and find more valuable ores and stones to mine. There are also codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2 that you can use to get freebies. These codes can give you boosts, coins, gems, and more.
All codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Working codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2
- Update24 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- TechMystery — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- MysteryV3 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Pixel — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Ghost — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update26 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update25 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Atlantic — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Festive — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Candyland — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Chocolate — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Lucky24 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 24 Hours
- Update17 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update27 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Super24 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 24 Hours
- Update10 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update28 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Season2 — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Christmas — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update14 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update22 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update33 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Cartoon — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update8 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- HappyNewYear — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update29 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Pastry — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update6 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for
- Element — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update15 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- ExtraLuck — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update23 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update18 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update16 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update13 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update32 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Mystical — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Atlantis — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- StPatricks — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update12 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- LostCity — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Spooky — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- SuperEvent — Reward: Lucky Boost for 1 Hour
- Valentines — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Comet — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Festive — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update20 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update30 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- Update31 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours
- LuckEvent — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Rainbow — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Omega24 — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 24 Hours
- Halloween — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Update9 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update7 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Treasure — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update11 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Mystery — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Advent — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- Fishing — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update5 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- July4th — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Update4 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Factory — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- Lucky — Reward: Lucky Boost for 1 Hour
- SuperLucky — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes
- FreeGems — Reward: 150 Gems
- Trading — Reward: 250 Gems
- Gems — Reward: 50 Gems
- RareCrate — Reward: Rare Crate
- Release — Reward: 100 Coins
- FreeCrate — Reward: Basic Crate
- FreeEgg — Reward: Basic Egg
Expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2
- UltraLucky — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 4 Hours
- UltraLuck — Reward: Ultra Lucky for 30 Minutes
- MegaLuck — Reward: Ultra Lucky for 30 Minutes
How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
To redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2, follow these steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Click on the Codes button on the left side.
- In the pop-up that appears, enter any code you want.
How to get more codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2
You can get more Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes by joining the game’s Discord server. You can talk to others, ask them about codes, or browse different channels to find new or exclusive codes. Another way you can get codes is by following the developer Rumble Studios on Twitter.
Reasons why Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes are not working
There are two main reasons why you are unable to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2. First, you may have made a typo in the codes, preventing it from working. Another issue is that a code has expired and no longer works.
How to get free coins in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
To get more free coins, you need to dig through at least 100 stones and ores. Once you do that, you must dig into the second world, which is not that deep, so you will reach there fairly easily. In that world, you will see a chest saying coin chest, and walking up to it will reward you with coins.
What is Roblox Mining Simulator 2?
Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the follow-up game to the iconic Roblox Mining Simulator. The gameplay and mechanics are similar to the first installment but better. You also have a lot more to work with, like new worlds, pickaxes, and better upgrades.