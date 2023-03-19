Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (March 2023)

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is an addictive game where you can mine different stones and ores to your heart’s content. As you mine more stones and sell them, you will earn gold that you can use to purchase various things like new pickaxes and bigger bags to have more storage.

You will enter new worlds as you keep digging deeper and find more valuable ores and stones to mine. There are also codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2 that you can use to get freebies. These codes can give you boosts, coins, gems, and more.

All codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Working codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Update24 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

TechMystery — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

MysteryV3 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Pixel — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Ghost — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update26 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update25 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Atlantic — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Festive — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Candyland — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Chocolate — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Lucky24 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 24 Hours

Update17 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update27 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Super24 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 24 Hours

Update10 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update28 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Season2 — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Christmas — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update14 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update22 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update33 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Cartoon — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update8 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

HappyNewYear — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update29 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Pastry — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update6 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for

Element — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update15 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

ExtraLuck — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update23 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update18 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update16 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update13 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update32 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Mystical — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Atlantis — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

StPatricks — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update12 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

LostCity — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Spooky — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

SuperEvent — Reward: Lucky Boost for 1 Hour

Valentines — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Comet — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Festive — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update20 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update30 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

Update31 — Reward: Lucky Boost for 6 Hours

LuckEvent — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Rainbow — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Omega24 — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 24 Hours

Halloween — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Update9 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update7 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Treasure — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update11 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Mystery — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Advent — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

Fishing — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update5 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

July4th — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Update4 — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Factory — Reward: Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

Lucky — Reward: Lucky Boost for 1 Hour

SuperLucky — Reward: Super Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes

FreeGems — Reward: 150 Gems

Trading — Reward: 250 Gems

Gems — Reward: 50 Gems

RareCrate — Reward: Rare Crate

Release — Reward: 100 Coins

FreeCrate — Reward: Basic Crate

FreeEgg — Reward: Basic Egg

Expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2

UltraLucky — Reward: Omega Lucky Boost for 4 Hours

UltraLuck — Reward: Ultra Lucky for 30 Minutes

MegaLuck — Reward: Ultra Lucky for 30 Minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2, follow these steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Codes button on the left side.

In the pop-up that appears, enter any code you want.

How to get more codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2

You can get more Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes by joining the game’s Discord server. You can talk to others, ask them about codes, or browse different channels to find new or exclusive codes. Another way you can get codes is by following the developer Rumble Studios on Twitter.

Reasons why Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes are not working

There are two main reasons why you are unable to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2. First, you may have made a typo in the codes, preventing it from working. Another issue is that a code has expired and no longer works.

How to get free coins in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

To get more free coins, you need to dig through at least 100 stones and ores. Once you do that, you must dig into the second world, which is not that deep, so you will reach there fairly easily. In that world, you will see a chest saying coin chest, and walking up to it will reward you with coins.

What is Roblox Mining Simulator 2?

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the follow-up game to the iconic Roblox Mining Simulator. The gameplay and mechanics are similar to the first installment but better. You also have a lot more to work with, like new worlds, pickaxes, and better upgrades.