Roblox Mining Simulator codes (January 2023)

In Pickaxe Mining Simulator, players are tasked with digging as deep into the ground as they can, picking up crystals and other goodies along the way. Diligent miners can even gain access to new worlds and more powerful pickaxes in their quest to become the best on their server. As with most Roblox games, the trick to getting ahead in Pickaxe Mining Simulator is to put more time into the game, but there are some freebies available to help you out.

Like in many other Roblox experiences, there are redeemable codes that can get you some valuable goodies in Pickaxe Mining Simulator. Some of these codes give you boosts to how many Crystals you pick up for a set amount of time, while others increase your luck or strength. Like in Zapper Simulator, these codes are an important strategy for staying ahead of the competition.

All Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes list

Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Pickaxe Mining Simulator.

secret — Reward: 5-minute boost of Luck (NEW)

— Reward: 5-minute boost of Luck (NEW) update3 — Reward: 15-minute 2x Crystals (NEW)

— Reward: 15-minute 2x Crystals (NEW) yay7500likes — Reward: Boost to Luck

— Reward: Boost to Luck woo5000likes — Reward: 5-minute 2x Luck

— Reward: 5-minute 2x Luck thx2500likes — Reward: 5-minute 2x Damage

— Reward: 5-minute 2x Damage visits2m — Reward: 30-minute 2x Crystals

— Reward: 30-minute 2x Crystals update2 — Reward: 15-minute 2x Crystals

— Reward: 15-minute 2x Crystals update1 — Reward: 10-minute 2x Crystals

— Reward: 10-minute 2x Crystals wow500likes — Reward: Boost to Luck

— Reward: Boost to Luck release — Reward: 1000 Crystals

Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Pickaxe Mining Simulator.

Related: All Shattered Psycho Online codes

How to redeem codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator

It is easy to redeem codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator, though the menu is slightly hidden out of view. Just follow these simple steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon below the main Shop menu. Type the code you wish to redeem into the text box. Click Submit, and the code should be added to your character.

How to get more Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes

Like many other Roblox developers, the team behind Pickaxe Mining Simulator usually puts out new codes when they reach a new milestone, such as the number of players or how many likes the game has on the Roblox platform, through their social media channels. If you want to be the first to hear about new codes for the game, you should follow them on their Twitter account or join the game’s Discord server.

Why won’t my Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes work?

The most common reason that codes in Roblox games don’t work is that they have expired. This happens when the developers remove a code suddenly, usually to replace it with another code shortly after. If you’re sure the code you’re using is still valid, make sure you’ve typed it correctly. Codes for Pickaxe Mining Simulator are case-sensitive, so make sure you’ve not capitalized anything unnecessarily.

When will more codes be released for Pickaxe Mining Simulator?

Many Roblox developers like to keep their players guessing when the new code will drop, but the team behind Pickaxe Mining Simulator is a bit more generous with information. Historically, they’ve released new codes every time the game reaches another 2500 likes on Roblox, with the next one due when it gets 10000 likes.

What is Pickaxe Mining Simulator?

Pickaxe Mining Simulator is a Roblox experience that tasks players with using various pickaxes to mine for Crystals. These Crystals can be used to purchase new and more powerful pickaxes, pets that offer boosts, and can eventually allow the player to move to an entirely different world to mine in. Each world has different enemies and types of Crystals to mine, with things becoming progressively more difficult as you go.