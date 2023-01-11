Roblox Shuudan codes (January 2023)

Roblox Shuudan is one of the newer soccer Roblox experiences, and it is inspired by the popular anime series Blue Lock. The game has everything you want from a soccer game, from competing against players to having the freedom of choosing different roles. You earn cash by winning games, and you can use it to customize your player to match your style.

However, winning matches during the start might not be as easy because most other players are advanced. If you want easy cash, you can use the Roblox Shuudan codes. There are not many codes for now, but there will be as the game reaches newer milestones.

All Roblox Shuudan codes list

Roblox Shuudan codes (Working)

SHUUDAN IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE! — Reward: 3,000 cash

Roblox Shuudan codes (Expired)

HappyNewYears! — Reward: 1,000 cash

NB3ISREAL!!! — Reward: 550 cash

POPSRETURNS — Reward: cash

JOSEISANTON — Reward: cash

FIXEDGOALKEEPER — Reward: 400 cash

How to redeem codes in Roblox Shuudan

To redeem the codes in Roblox Shuudan, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Shuudan on your device.

Click on the shop button from the main menu.

You will see a box to enter the codes on the top left side.

Type any working code in it and hit Finished to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Shuudan codes?

The best way to get Roblox Shuudan codes is to join the game’s official Discord server. You can ask others or search in the chat for any working codes. You can also subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel and look for working codes in the videos.

Why are my Roblox Shuudan codes not working?

There are two main reasons why your Roblox Shuudan codes are not working. You might be making a typo when entering the codes. You can avoid that by copying the codes from above. Another reason is that a code might have expired over time or with new updates.

How to start a match in Roblox Shuudan

When you jump into the lobby, starting the match can be a little confusing. You need to head out of the barber shop and go straight to the main stadium, which you see in front of the road. Once you reach there, talk to the NPC and join the queue to start a match.

What is Roblox Shuudan?

Roblox Shuudan is a great Roblox game based on the anime show Blue Lock. The game provides a great authentic soccer experience with all the freedom of choosing different positions and customization. If you are looking for a new soccer game on Roblox, Shuudan is the way to go.