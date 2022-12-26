Roblox Control Army codes (December 2022)

Roblox Control Army is about building your army empire and growing it with more basses and soldiers. You start with only one soldier and a basic weapon to gather all the different materials and gold to start building. As you start growing, you will have many soldiers under you and many basses to work with.

However, it can be challenging to grow at the start of the game. You can use the Roblox Control Army working codes to get some freebies that will help you swiftly grow from the start. These codes help you get gold, candy canes, and barracks.

All Roblox Control Army Codes List

Roblox Control Army Codes (Working)

Mountshop — Reward: 1,500 Gold

— Reward: 1,500 Gold Sands — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold Release — Reward: 250 Gold

— Reward: 250 Gold Underwater — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold Hello — Reward: 500 Gold

— Reward: 500 Gold Waterfall — Reward: 1,000 Gold

— Reward: 1,000 Gold MerryChristmas — Reward: 5,000 Candy Canes and Snowballer Barracks

Roblox Control Army Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Roblox Control Army codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Control Army

To redeem Roblox Control Army codes, you must follow the steps below.

Open Roblox Control Army on your device.

Click on the codes button on the left.

A pop-up to enter the codes.

Type any working codes in it and redeem them to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Control Army codes?

To get more Roblox Control Army codes, you can do various things. You must first join the official Discord server and follow the game developers on Twitter. You can check tweets and different channels on Discord to get new codes.

Why are my Roblox Control Army codes not working?

There could be many reasons why your Roblox Control Army codes are not working, but there are two common reasons. The first one is that a code has expired with new updates for the game. Secondly, you might be making an error when typing the code. It’s better to just copy the codes from above.

How to get free rewards in Roblox Control Army?

If you want more free rewards without codes in Roblox Control Amry, you must like the game and join its group on Roblox. Once you do those two things, find a small tower nearby your base. It will have a golden ring surrounding it and will stand out. Once you spot it, head towards it and claim the free rewards.

What is Roblox Control Army?

Roblox Control Army is one of the fan-favorite games on Roblox. In the game, you need to build barracks and grow your army. You can do that by going to the field, defeating various enemies, and gathering gold. You also need materials that you can from trees, bushes, and other such objects in the game.