Roblox Project XL codes (July 2021)

Project XL is a massive Roblox game that’s initially quite daunting to get into, but it’s incredibly engrossing once you are. Many Roblox players switch over to playing it full-time because of just how much there is to do. Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together a list of codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards in this title.

Working Roblox Project XL codes

This is a list of all the functional codes for Roblox Project XL. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem each one of these and claim the rewards you need.

3kLikes : Gain Double Mastery for 15 minutes

: Gain Double Mastery for 15 minutes 20kLikes : Gain Double Mastery for 20 minutes

: Gain Double Mastery for 20 minutes HerbalGibbon13 : Provides 5,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP PyrusPlayer : Provides 5,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP blackstar6991MVP : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP SubToKelvingts : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP Reaiah : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP SubToJohntoon02 : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP SubToTheSalehm121 : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP milan242 : Provides 30,000 Mastery XP

: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP SubToTaklaman: Get 30,000 Master XP plust double Mastery for 15 minutes

Expired Roblox Project XL codes

As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox Project XL. However, as we discover codes that are expired, we’ll shift them to this list so that you know which codes you can redeem and which ones you shouldn’t bother with.

How to redeem Roblox Project XL codes