Roblox Project XL codes (July 2021)
Boost your character beyond their limits.
Project XL is a massive Roblox game that’s initially quite daunting to get into, but it’s incredibly engrossing once you are. Many Roblox players switch over to playing it full-time because of just how much there is to do. Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together a list of codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards in this title.
Working Roblox Project XL codes
This is a list of all the functional codes for Roblox Project XL. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem each one of these and claim the rewards you need.
- 3kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 15 minutes
- 20kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 20 minutes
- HerbalGibbon13: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
- PyrusPlayer: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
- blackstar6991MVP: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToKelvingts: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- Reaiah: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToJohntoon02: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToTheSalehm121: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- milan242: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToTaklaman: Get 30,000 Master XP plust double Mastery for 15 minutes
Expired Roblox Project XL codes
As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox Project XL. However, as we discover codes that are expired, we’ll shift them to this list so that you know which codes you can redeem and which ones you shouldn’t bother with.
How to redeem Roblox Project XL codes
- Launch Roblox Project XL
- Press the settings button on the left-hand side of the screen
- Select the “Code” button in the Settings menu
- Enter a working code and confirm it to redeem the reward