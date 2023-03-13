Roblox Psychic Playground codes (March 2023)

Roblox Psychic Playground is a brutal sandbox game where every player has psychic abilities to control various objects and throw them at NPCs, buildings, and other players. The more things and people you demolish with your powers, the more energy orbs you will get to increase your power. With more power, you can list others and heavier objects.

When you start out in Roblox Psychic Playground, you are likely going to get bodied by a lot of advanced players. But you can use the game’s codes to build strength on par with them. These codes help you get free boosts that will increase your energy for some time. We have them listed below and how you can redeem them.

All Roblox Psychic Playground codes

Working Roblox Psychic Playground codes

5000Likes — Reward: 15 Minutes of 2x energy

— Reward: 15 Minutes of 2x energy PsychicLove — Reward: 30 Minutes of 2x energy

Expired Roblox Psychic Playground codes

There are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Roblox Psychic Playground codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Psychic Playground, follow these steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Gift button on the left side.

A menu will appear where you can enter the codes.

Type any code there and redeem it to get your freebies.

How can I get more Roblox Psychic Playground codes

The best way to get more Roblox Psychic Playground codes is by checking the game’s Roblox page. The developer, Khongumu, posts all new and working codes there. You can also follow Khongumu on Twitter and join the game’s Discord server. Staying active on these platforms will help you never miss a code.

Why are my Roblox Psychic Playground codes not working

There could be a few reasons why you are having trouble redeeming codes in Roblox Psychic Playground. The main reason is that you have typed the code wrong, as even a small error can keep it from working. There is also a chance that a specific code has expired with the release of new codes.

How to get free boosts in Roblox Psychic Playground

If codes are not getting you enough boosts, thankfully, Roblox Psychic Playground has another method to help you. You need to join the game’s Roblox Group. After that, you will get 25% more energy in the game. Furthermore, you get 10% more energy for each of your friends playing the game with you. Once you have those boosts, you can kill more NPCs and destroy building to build strength.

What is Roblox Psychic Playground about?

Roblox Psychic Playground is about strengthening your psychic powers by destroying constructions and killing NPCs and players. As you progress, you will be able to lift heavier objects and fight the pros. There is no end game for the game, as it’s a sandbox where you can have fun and fight others.