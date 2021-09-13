Roblox Breadwinners codes (September 2021)

Roblox Breadwinners, as the name suggest, is a game where you get to own a bakery. It is essentially a simulator with the primary objective of selling bakery products and generating profit from them. The more customers you serve, the more money you’ll make, allowing you to buy bigger bakeries. As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to unlock new recipes with higher profit margins. To get a headstart in the game, players can use the codes mentioned below to claim free rewards.

Working Roblox Breadwinners codes

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Breadwinners:

7DAYS- Redeem the code for 70 Gems

BETARELEASE- Redeem the code for 50 Gems

SUB2TBOUDREAU23- Redeem the code for 100 Gems

Expired Roblox Breadwinners codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Breadwinners codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to redeem Roblox Breadwinners codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Breadwinners, launch the game and select the Twitter icon on the left side of the home screen. Once done, a new window will open where your need to enter the code, followed by clicking on the Confirm option. This will redeem the code and allow you to claim the corresponding reward.