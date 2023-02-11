Roblox Pop It Trading codes (February 2023)

If you’re looking for a fun and engaging activity on Roblox, You should check out Roblox Pop It Trading. This game lets You trade your Pop It fidget toys with other players using virtual currency, giving you the chance to acquire new designs and expand your collection. The trading community is active and enthusiastic, making it easy to connect with other players and discover new Pop Its to add to your stash.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, Roblox Pop It Trading offers a unique and exciting way to showcase your collection and connect with others. If you are struggling with the game, there are some codes that give you freebies to help.

All Roblox Pop It Trading codes

Active Roblox Pop It Trading codes

B4NB4N — Reward: Random item from BAN BAN

— Reward: Random item from BAN BAN Itsalive! — Reward: Random item

— Reward: Random item Metacarpus — Reward: Dismembered Hand

— Reward: Dismembered Hand Kawa11 — Reward: Random Kawaii item

— Reward: Random Kawaii item meoooow — Reward: Random Pet Party item

— Reward: Random Pet Party item m3rry — Reward: Random Christmas item

— Reward: Random Christmas item thursday — Reward: Random Wednesday item

— Reward: Random Wednesday item candy — Reward: Random candy-themed item

— Reward: Random candy-themed item fifi — Reward: Soccer ball

— Reward: Soccer ball youspinme — Reward: Propeller hat for flying

— Reward: Propeller hat for flying yodome — Reward: Baby Yoda

— Reward: Baby Yoda aredsword — Reward: Red sword

— Reward: Red sword daegg — Reward: Random item

— Reward: Random item halloweenie — Reward: Random Halloween item

— Reward: Random Halloween item lachancla — Reward: Slapping sandal

— Reward: Slapping sandal popit1year — Reward: Birthday hat

— Reward: Birthday hat knockknock — Reward: Random Doors item

— Reward: Random Doors item pepto — Reward: Bottle of Pepto-Bismal

— Reward: Bottle of Pepto-Bismal lasagna — Reward: Lasagna ball

— Reward: Lasagna ball throne — Reward: Toilet

— Reward: Toilet 1337 — Reward: Random item Gaming item

— Reward: Random item Gaming item m0dn4r — Reward: Random item

— Reward: Random item Juego — Reward: Xbox Controller

— Reward: Xbox Controller baila — Reward: TikTok Phone

— Reward: TikTok Phone fotito — Reward: Instagram Camera

— Reward: Instagram Camera pájaro — Reward: Random Twitter Item

— Reward: Random Twitter Item 100k — Reward: YouTuber Item

— Reward: YouTuber Item gub — Reward: Magnifying Glass

— Reward: Magnifying Glass lightemup — Reward: Paintball Gun

— Reward: Paintball Gun wth — Reward: Monster Eye

— Reward: Monster Eye pineapple — Reward: Pineapple

— Reward: Pineapple portal — Reward: Portal

— Reward: Portal r41nb0w — Reward: Rainbow Plunger

— Reward: Rainbow Plunger farmer — Reward: Magic Seeds

— Reward: Magic Seeds code — Reward: Scary Poppy toy

— Reward: Scary Poppy toy upupup — Reward: Ladder

— Reward: Ladder 90sec — Reward: Floppa!

— Reward: Floppa! noclip — Reward: Random Spooky Backrooms item

— Reward: Random Spooky Backrooms item trippy — Reward: Random Optical Illusion item

— Reward: Random Optical Illusion item naughtyornice — Reward: Tommeh the Tank Engine

— Reward: Tommeh the Tank Engine kitty — Reward: Cat

— Reward: Cat popit ! — Reward: Random item

! — Reward: Random item stuffi — Reward: FNAF Toy

— Reward: FNAF Toy armor ? — Reward: Watermelon Armor

? — Reward: Watermelon Armor sugar — Reward: Lollipop

— Reward: Lollipop cupid — Reward: Random Valentine’s Related Item

— Reward: Random Valentine’s Related Item no — Reward: Slenderman note

— Reward: Slenderman note tako — Reward: Octopus plushie

— Reward: Octopus plushie 鞭炮 — Reward: Firecrackers

— Reward: Firecrackers Tony — Reward: Tony the Tiger Plushie

— Reward: Tony the Tiger Plushie Loot — Reward: Loot box

— Reward: Loot box buff — Reward: Weights

— Reward: Weights 2022 — Reward: Sparkler item

— Reward: Sparkler item ice — Reward: Diamond

— Reward: Diamond chance — Reward: Rock Pappers Scissors

— Reward: Rock Pappers Scissors juaniday2021 — Reward: Candy Cane

— Reward: Candy Cane sus — Reward: Among Us themed item

— Reward: Among Us themed item quidditch — Reward: Fire Extinguisher you can ride!

— Reward: Fire Extinguisher you can ride! spooky21 — Reward: Random Halloween item

— Reward: Random Halloween item crystal — Reward: Random colorful Crystal

— Reward: Random colorful Crystal eeek — Reward: Bug

— Reward: Bug squid — Reward: Random Squid Game character

— Reward: Random Squid Game character gummy — Reward: Colorful gummy

Expired Roblox Pop It Trading codes

inazuma — Reward: Katana

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pop It Trading

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Pop It Trading.

Launch Roblox Pop It Trading on your device.

Go to the front area, where you will see a platform for YouTube codes.

Walk on it and a pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working there and redeem it to get rewards.

How to get more Roblox Pop It Trading codes from YouTube

If you’re looking to get more Roblox Pop It Trading codes, one of the best sources is the XOX Studio YouTube channel. XOX Studio regularly releases new videos showcasing the latest Pop It designs, and they often include exclusive codes that can be redeemed for rewards. Additionally, you can also check out the XOX Studio Discord server for updates and announcements on new codes.

Why are my Roblox Pop It Trading codes not working

There are a few reasons why your Roblox Pop It Trading codes may not be working, and the most common ones are typos and expiration. If you’ve made a mistake while entering the code, such as typing a wrong letter or number, the system will not recognize it and you won’t receive the rewards. Additionally, some codes have an expiration date, which means they are only valid for a limited time.

How to unlock more trading platforms in Roblox Pop It Trading

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to unlock more trading platforms in Roblox Pop It Trading, the best way to do that is by joining the game’s Roblox Group. When you join the group, you’ll gain access to exclusive features and benefits that aren’t available to non-members, including additional trading platforms where you can connect with other players and expand your collection. You can use those platforms just behind the main ones.

What is Roblox Pop It Trading about?

Roblox Pop It Trading is a popular online trading game where players can buy, sell, and trade Pop It toys. Pop It toys are popular fidget toys, and in the game, players can collect various Pop It toys in different colors and shapes. The goal is to build a collection of rare and valuable Pop It toys, which can then be traded with other players for different items or in-game currency.