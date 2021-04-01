Roblox Soul Eater Resonance codes (April 2021)

In the fighting game, Soul Eater Resonance, you’ll need to depend on spins to reward you with powerful weapons and neat skins. Thankfully, instead of spending Robux, the game does have a few promo codes that will give you a few of these spins for free. Here’s what you’ll need to type in.

How to enter codes in Soul Eater Resonance

Under your avatar’s health bar, there is an array of menu options. Click on the last one that is a dollar sign. This will open up a text box where you’ll need to type in each code. Every one is case-sensitive and can only be used once.

All active codes

Although there’s not too many active codes, each of the following will grant you a bundle of spins, which will certainly fill your inventory.

1mvisits

2mvisits

3mvisits

Like20k

